The Hampton Social Brings Coastal Vibes to LoHi

The newest addition to the neighborhood comes from a Chicago-based restaurant group and includes an expansive rooftop.
July 30, 2024
"Rosé All Day" is the theme of the Hampton Social.
“Rosé All Day" is the theme of the Hampton Social. From the Hip Photo
More than two years after Amato's Ale House shuttered in LoHi, a new restaurant is set to open on Wednesday, July 31, at 2501 16th Street.

But in a neighborhood that's seen a boom in locally owned standouts over the past year, including Alma Fonda Fina, Kawa Ni, Jacques, Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings and Kumoya, can the Hampton Social compete?

The concept comes from Chicago-based Parker Hospitality, which has eleven Hampton Social locations in the U.S., with more in the works. Decked out in blue-and-white coastal vibes appropriate to a seaside community, this outpost includes an expansive rooftop and, of course, a neon sign over a greenery wall — one trend that we're hoping will start to fade before every single restaurant looks exactly the same.
a dining room with blue and white decor
The new restaurant is decked out with blue and white decor.
From the Hip Photo
This sign reads "rosé all day," which is the theme on which the restaurant is based, according to the opening announcement. That means over fifteen pink wines (including an N/A option), as well as the Hampton Frosé made with Tito's and peach purée. The lunch and dinner menus are heavy on shareable dishes and seafood, such as a lobster roll available either Manhattan style (warm and buttery) or Maine style (chilled and creamy); an ahi tuna bowl loaded with quinoa, sweet potato, edamame, avocado, kale and cilantro cream; and pesto radiatori with roasted tomato, charred corn and pistachios.
a lobster roll
A lobster roll available in two styles is a signature.
From the Hip Photo
Brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with such dishes as a crab cake Benedict with fried green tomatoes, creamed corn, sautéed greens and tomatillo Hollandaise; and the Sunrise Beach Bowl, with brown rice, quinoa, avocado, plantains, onion, fried egg, black beans, salsa and jalapeño aioli.

The neon sign isn't the only thing that makes this place feel a bit generic compared to other nearby hot spots. Even the name is tired — we already have Stout Street Social, Punch Bowl Social, Ritual Social House, Desert Social, Bacon Social House, Reynard Social and Poka Lola Social House. There's Freedom Street Social, a food hall in Arvada, and Social Bar & Lounge in Littleton. We realize that restaurants and bars are places to socialize: Is it really necessary to remind us by using the word "social" in the name?
a crab cake benedict
The crab cake Benedict is one of the options on the weekend brunch menu.
From the Hip Photo
Regardless of what a place is called, though, we know how much locals love to party on a rooftop, and the Hampton Social seems primed for that — so we're expecting it to draw crowds.

The Hampton Social Denver is located at 2501 16th Street and will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. on July 31. After that, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit thehamptonsocial.com.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
