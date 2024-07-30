The Hampton Social Brings Coastal Vibes to LoHi

More than two years after Amato's Ale House shuttered in LoHi, a new restaurant is set to open on Wednesday, July 31, at 2501 16th Street.
But in a neighborhood that's seen a boom in locally owned standouts over the past year, including Alma Fonda Fina, Kawa Ni, Jacques, Nana's Dim Sum & Dumplings and Kumoya, can the Hampton Social compete?
The concept comes from Chicago-based Parker Hospitality, which has eleven Hampton Social locations in the U.S., with more in the works. Decked out in blue-and-white coastal vibes appropriate to a seaside community, this outpost includes an expansive rooftop and, of course, a neon sign over a greenery wall — one trend that we're hoping will start to fade before every single restaurant looks exactly the same.
The neon sign isn't the only thing that makes this place feel a bit generic compared to other nearby hot spots. Even the name is tired — we already have Stout Street Social, Punch Bowl Social, Ritual Social House, Desert Social, Bacon Social House, Reynard Social and Poka Lola Social House. There's Freedom Street Social, a food hall in Arvada, and Social Bar & Lounge in Littleton. We realize that restaurants and bars are places to socialize: Is it really necessary to remind us by using the word "social" in the name?
love to party on a rooftop, and the Hampton Social seems primed for that — so we're expecting it to draw crowds.
The Hampton Social Denver is located at 2501 16th Street and will be open from 3 to 10 p.m. on July 31. After that, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit thehamptonsocial.com.