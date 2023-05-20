Every Opening and Closing This Week: Ted's Montana Grill Is Out on Larimer Square

Troy Guard's flagship restaurant, TAG, left in 2021. And at the end of 2022, Bistro Vendôme moved out of its longtime Larimer Square home and into a new space in Park Hill, while Bonanno Concepts' Green Russell speakeasy and the adjoined Russell's Smokehouse closed for good.
The latest to exit is Ted's Montana Grill, which had been on the block for two decades. According to an announcement posted on social media, it was "unable to negotiate an extended lease with Larimer Square’s current ownership, Asana Partners of North Carolina."
This week also saw the temporary closure of Baba & Pops, a pierogi-centric eatery on East Colfax. "We decided to close the restaurant temporarily to really focus on our frozen packaged pierogi for farmers' markets and wholesale," the spot says, though there's no word on a reopening date.
But there's good news, too.
Pho King Rapidos debuted its stall at Avanti Denver. The truck is off the streets for now, while the team focuses on its new food hall venture as well as an upcoming Park Hill brick-and-mortar collab with Yuan Wonton and artisan bakery Sweets and Sourdough.
And on Friday, May 19, three more new spots debuted. GetRight's, a bakery that doubles as a plant shop, finally opened in Wheat Ridge after a year of delays. Rooted Craft American Kitchen, whose owners are Vesta alumi, is now serving in the former FNG space in the West Highland neighborhood (don't miss the gourmet grilled cheese). And the D.C.-based Call Your Mother has brought its stellar bagels to Tennyson Street, with two more outposts slated to open this year in Capitol Hill and RiNo.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Saturday, May 20, marks the debut of BurnDown, a massive new venue/restaurant with killer rooftop views on South Broadway.
- Casa Bonita countdown: The pink palace is supposed to open in May, but with just a week left in the month, a date has yet to be announced.
- Paris Baguette, a bakery chain that made its Colorado debut in Parker in March, is planning to add four more outposts in the state.
Call Your Mother, 3870 Tennyson Street
GetRight's, 6985 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Pho King Rapidos, 3200 Pecos Street (inside Avanti Denver)
Rooted Craft American Kitchen, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*
Baba & Pop's, 9945 East Colfax Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Ted's Montana Grill, 1401 Larimer Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].