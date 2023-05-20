Navigation
Openings and Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Ted's Montana Grill Is Out on Larimer Square

May 20, 2023 6:06AM

Ted's Montana Grill is the latest longtime tenant to exit Larimer Square.
Ted's Montana Grill is the latest longtime tenant to exit Larimer Square.
When Asana Partners purchased Larimer Square in December 2020, we wrote that "it may never be the same." But Denver's most historic block was already changing. During the pandemic shutdown that started that March, the Market had shuttered after more than four decades (though you can still find its beloved Spring Fling cake at Eternal Flavors, which is owned by its former baker). 

Troy Guard's flagship restaurant, TAG, left in 2021. And at the end of 2022, Bistro Vendôme moved out of its longtime Larimer Square home and into a new space in Park Hill, while Bonanno Concepts' Green Russell speakeasy and the adjoined Russell's Smokehouse closed for good.

The latest to exit is Ted's Montana Grill, which had been on the block for two decades. According to an announcement posted on social media, it was "unable to negotiate an extended lease with Larimer Square’s current ownership, Asana Partners of North Carolina."

This week also saw the temporary closure of Baba & Pops, a pierogi-centric eatery on East Colfax. "We decided to close the restaurant temporarily to really focus on our frozen packaged pierogi for farmers' markets and wholesale," the spot says, though there's no word on a reopening date.

But there's good news, too.
click to enlarge
The fried chicken banh mi at Pho King Rapidos comes with Vietnamese slaw and was inspired by goi ga.
Molly Martin
On Monday, May 15, food truck Pho King Rapidos debuted its stall at Avanti Denver. The truck is off the streets for now, while the team focuses on its new food hall venture as well as an upcoming Park Hill brick-and-mortar collab with Yuan Wonton and artisan bakery Sweets and Sourdough.

And on Friday, May 19, three more new spots debuted. GetRight's, a bakery that doubles as a plant shop, finally opened in Wheat Ridge after a year of delays. Rooted Craft American Kitchen, whose owners are Vesta alumi, is now serving in the former FNG space in the West Highland neighborhood (don't miss the gourmet grilled cheese). And the D.C.-based Call Your Mother has brought its stellar bagels to Tennyson Street, with two more outposts slated to open this year in Capitol Hill and RiNo.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
click to enlarge a sign on a stand with several plants and cacti
GetRight's drew a big line on its opening day.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Call Your Mother, 3870 Tennyson Street
GetRight's, 6985 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Pho King Rapidos, 3200 Pecos Street (inside Avanti Denver)
Rooted Craft American Kitchen, 3940 West 32nd Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*

Baba & Pop's, 9945 East Colfax Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Ted's Montana Grill, 1401 Larimer Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
