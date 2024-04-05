 Denver Ice Cream Shop Scoops Opens Park Hill Location | Westword
The Scoop on the New Park Hill Scoops Location, Opening April 6

The business is owned by Stephanie Cook, a longtime Thin Man bartender, and Glen Eastwood, who also owns the Abbey Tavern.
April 5, 2024
Sccops moved out of Whittier and is now neighbors with Lucina and Bistro Vendôme. Scoops/Instagram
Denver is home to a lot of great local ice cream shops, and now one is ready to make its comeback just in time for the warmer weather. Scoops will open at 2247 Kearney Street, next door to Latin eatery Lucina, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Its regular hours will be 1 to 10 p.m. daily.

The shop originally debuted in the Whittier neighborhood in 2018 and is owned by Glen Eastwood, who also owns the Abbey Tavern, and Stephanie Cook, a longtime bartender at the Thin Man, which is where the two brainstormed the idea for the business. "We wanted a space that brings joy to everyone that comes in," says Cook.

They learned the ice cream trade by taking local classes and getting insight from local pastry chefs, then found a space at 1426 East 22nd Avenue, near both of their homes. But when the building owner of the new location approached them about opening in Park Hill, the pair decided to move the shop.
The shop has a wide variety of topping options.
The owner had always wanted an ice cream store in the space, says Cook, and Scoops came highly recommended. While they considered keeping Whittier and adding a second location, she adds that she and Eastwood prefer to be present in the shop to help build community, which would be difficult with two outposts.

So in January, they closed the Whitter store and started to work on the new Scoops in Park Hill. Like the original, it will offer beer and wine alongside its housemade ice cream and waffle bowls. It also serves specialty items like ice cream nachos built on waffle-cone chips and smothered with fudge, toppings and whipped cream. It makes frozen pup cups, too — peanut butter and banana ice cream mixed with dog treats.

"We will definitely miss our original location, but we needed to do what's best for growing the business," Cook notes, adding that regulars in the City Park area are already planning to visit the new location.
Look for the Scoops ice cream truck at City Park Jazz this summer.
Fans in Whittier can still get a fix of Scoops ice cream at Sun Market, a neighborhood grocer that stocks pints in its freezer section. Scoops also has an ice cream truck that serves at private events, festivals and community events, including City Park Jazz and school field days.

There are plans to host events at the new Park Hill shop, as well. Follow @scoopsdenver on Instagram for updates.

For more information, visit scoopsdenver.com.
