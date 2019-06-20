 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Serene Cuisine of India is now open at 2070 South University Boulevard.
Serene Cuisine of India is now open at 2070 South University Boulevard.
Mark Antonation

Serene Cuisine of India Takes Over Former DU Breakfast Spot

Mark Antonation | June 20, 2019 | 10:54am
AA

Four Friends Kitchen closed its University of Denver location last August, citing difficulties filling positions at the breakfast restaurant. The space, at 2070 South University Boulevard, has sat vacant since then, but a new tenant just took over. This week, Serene Cuisine of India opened, serving traditional Indian cuisine in a modern setting — with a little something new on the menu.

Co-founder Suman Roy says that Serene's menu is not Indian fusion, but primarily Mughlai in origin, so diners will find many familiar preparations, including kormas, biryanis, samosas, rogan josh, and lamb, chicken and seafood cooked in a clay tandoor oven. But there's also something called Mumbai frankies, which Roy describes as grilled meats cooked on skewers and served wrapped in naan. He explains that frankies, similar to gyros or shawarma sandwiches, are famous in their home town, but he doesn't know of any other Denver restaurants serving them. At Serene, you can get your frankie with a choice of five meats or meatless fillings, plus mint and tamarind chutneys, sautéed peppers and onions, fresh tomatoes and sides of raita and masala sauce.

Serene is a family-owned operation; Roy's partners include his wife, Deboshmita Saha, along with his brother, Amarendra Sarma, and Niru Basnet. He explains that the families originally owned a restaurant in India before coming to Colorado, and that he has worked in Denver restaurants for the past fifteen years, including as a line cook at the Ship Tavern at the Brown Palace and also as the tandoori chef at Little India.

Related Stories

Roy also notes that his goal is to offer a more modern restaurant experience than many other Indian eateries, so ambience, plating and service have all been considered. "We're focusing on the best customer service and food we can offer," he states.

The restaurant will skip the typical lunch buffet in favor of an express lunch, served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., where guests will have a choice of protein (meat or veg), sauce and appetizer, all for $11 to $14.

Serene Cuisine of India is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 303-284-6584 or visit the restaurant's website for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >