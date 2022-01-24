Social Sightings: Five New Restaurants Opening Soon

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Five restaurants have recently announced opening dates in the next few weeks, starting off with Billy's Inn. The original north Denver location has been open since 1933; current owner City Street Investors is adding a second outpost at 1222 Madison Street (the former home of TAG Burger Bar) in Congress Park.
Opening date: January 31
Instagram: @billysinn
the first restaurant outside of California for well-known French chef Ludo Lefebvre, trout almondine was served swimming in French butter (in a very, very good way). The restaurant is located inside the new Thompson Hotel at 1616 Market Street. Lefebrve says to expect plenty more butter, a burger so juicy "you'll have to eat it with a fork and knife," and bison (an ingredient he "loves") tartare when his Colorado-inspired take on a traditional French brasserie debuts.
Opening date: February 7
Instagram: @chezmaggy_denver
Opening date: February 9
Instagram: @watergrill
Opening date: February 12
Instagram: @lucinaeatery
ten most anticipated openings for the last half of 2021 was Ronin Lowry, a new location of one of the city's best sushi restaurants, Sushi Ronin. Pandemic-related supply issues slowed down the process and pushed the debut of the spot at 7111 East Lowry Boulevard into the new year, but now an opening date is in sight.
Opening date: Second week of February
Instagram: @roninlowry