Social Sightings: Five New Restaurants Opening Soon

Five restaurants have recently announced opening dates in the next few weeks, starting off with Billy's Inn. The original north Denver location has been open since 1933; current owner City Street Investors is adding a second outpost at 1222 Madison Street (the former home of TAG Burger Bar) in Congress Park.January 31During a sneak peek at Chez Maggy, the first restaurant outside of California for well-known French chef Ludo Lefebvre, trout almondine was served swimming in French butter (in a very, very good way). The restaurant is located inside the new Thompson Hotel at 1616 Market Street. Lefebrve says to expect plenty more butter, a burger so juicy "you'll have to eat it with a fork and knife," and bison (an ingredient he "loves") tartare when his Colorado-inspired take on a traditional French brasserie debuts.February 7Up the block at 1691 Market Street, Water Grill will have Denver awash in seafood feasts. The restaurant was founded by the family-owned, Southern California-based King's Seafood Company, which has four Water Grill locations in California and one in Las Vegas. Expect upscale seafood platters, a raw bar with a large variety of oysters, and whole crustaceans (including massive king crab).February 9The team behind Create Cooking School at Stanley Marketplace is almost ready to open the doors at Lucina, its new Latin concept at 2245 Kearney Street. The name honors co-owner Erasmo "Ras" Casiano's mother, whose name is Santa Lucina (or St. Lucy), and the menu will highlight the flavors and ingredients that he and co-owner Diego Coconati grew up eating. The team is hoping to open reservations soon for its first night of service.February 12One of our ten most anticipated openings for the last half of 2021 was Ronin Lowry, a new location of one of the city's best sushi restaurants, Sushi Ronin . Pandemic-related supply issues slowed down the process and pushed the debut of the spot at 7111 East Lowry Boulevard into the new year, but now an opening date is in sight.Second week of February