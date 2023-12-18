The whole thing made us curious: What does ChatGPT think "Denver food" is? So we asked it to write a menu for a typical restaurant in the Mile High.
The results were pretty unsurprising. The menu covered all the basics, dishing out a lineup for a mythical eatery it dubbed Mile High Bistro. Here's the menu, as created by Chat GPT:
Appetizers:
Rocky Mountain Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese, diced green chiles, black beans, sour cream, and fresh salsa.
Denver Bison Sliders
Mini bison patties served on pretzel buns with caramelized onions, smoked gouda, and chipotle aioli.
Colorado Green Chile Queso Dip
A blend of melted cheeses mixed with green chiles, tomatoes, and spices, served with warm tortilla chips.
Soups and Salads:
High Country Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, and house-made Caesar dressing.
Denver Chicken Posole
A hearty soup with shredded chicken, hominy, green chiles, and Southwestern spices, topped with cilantro and lime.
Boulder Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
Mixed greens, roasted beets, candied walnuts, and crumbled goat cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Main Entrees:
Colorado Craft Brew Pub Burger
A half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Colorado craft beer-infused cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and house-made beer mustard.
Pueblo Green Chile Enchiladas
Chicken or beef enchiladas smothered in a savory Pueblo green chile sauce, served with Spanish rice and black beans.
Red Rocks BBQ Ribs
Slow-cooked St. Louis-style ribs glazed with a tangy Red Rocks barbecue sauce, served with coleslaw and sweet potato fries.
Vegetarian and Vegan Options:
Aspen Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa mixed with roasted vegetables, avocado, black beans, and a cilantro lime dressing.
Vegan Rocky Mountain Pizza
Thin crust pizza topped with vegan cheese, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and fresh basil.
Desserts:
Mile High Mud Pie
Layers of chocolate and coffee ice cream on an Oreo crust, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Colorado Peach Cobbler
Warm peach cobbler with a cinnamon sugar crust, served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Craft Beverages:
Denver Mint Julep
A refreshing blend of bourbon, fresh mint, and simple syrup.
Rocky Mountain Mule
A local twist on the classic Moscow Mule, made with Colorado vodka, ginger beer, and lime.
ChatGPT was not only smart enough to use green chiles, but to opt for Pueblo instead of Hatch. It knows we love anything local, from peaches to vodka. The Boulder Beet and Goat Cheese Salad is definitely an item we've eaten at more than one place, and the Colorado Craft Brew Pub Burger sounds pretty tasty.
Appetizers:The basic gist is the same, but the menu rewrite is loaded with gourmet buzzwords. Truffle-infused chips for nachos topped with mushroom confit sounds...interesting, notwithstanding the fact that "golden truffles" don't actually exist.
Truffle Bliss Nachos
Golden truffle-infused tortilla chips loaded with a decadent blend of Alpine cheeses, wild mushroom confit, black truffle aioli, and a drizzle of aged balsamic reduction. Served with a side of huckleberry compote for an extra burst of flavor.
Bison Euphoria Sliders
Mini bison patties sandwiched between toasted brioche buns, featuring caramelized shallots, melted truffle goat cheese, and a luscious bourbon-blackberry reduction. A burst of savory perfection in every bite.
Green Chile Fondue Extravaganza
A bubbling pot of euphoria with artisanal cheeses, fire-roasted green chiles, and chorizo, served in a golden-brown bread bowl crafted from locally sourced sourdough. Accompanied by a rainbow of roasted seasonal vegetables for dipping.
Soups and Salads:
Truffle Caesar Delight
Crisp romaine hearts kissed by flames, adorned with herb-grilled shrimp, parmesan crisps, and a luxurious truffle-infused Caesar dressing. A salad that dances on the palate.
Denver Dynamite Chipotle Chicken Posole
An explosion of flavors featuring shredded chipotle-infused chicken, hominy, and fire-roasted tomatoes. Topped with avocado crema, lime wedges, and a shower of fresh cilantro.
Boulder Bliss Beet Extravaganza
A kaleidoscope of roasted golden and ruby red beets, whipped goat cheese, candied pecans, and arugula, dressed in a velvety honey balsamic reduction.
Main Entrees:
Craft Brew Connoisseur's Symphony Burger
A symphony of flavors in every bite - a half-pound of succulent Angus beef crowned with house-made bacon jam, melted Colorado craft beer cheese, arugula, and a decadent black garlic aioli on a pretzel bun.
Pueblo Green Chile Enchanted Delight
Chicken or beef enchiladas draped in a mesmerizing Pueblo green chile sauce, surrounded by a confetti of bell peppers, black bean salsa, and a lively cilantro lime crema.
Red Rocks BBQ Rhapsody Revelation
St. Louis-style ribs slow-braised to perfection, glazed with a euphoric blend of Red Rocks barbecue sauce. Served alongside truffle-infused coleslaw and sweet potato soufflé fries.
Vegetarian and Vegan Extravaganza:
Aspen Quinoa Fusion Bowl
A fusion masterpiece with tri-colored quinoa, roasted heirloom vegetables, creamy avocado, black truffle hummus, and a citrus champagne vinaigrette.
Vegan Enchantment at Rocky Mountain Peak
A gourmet thin-crust pizza featuring almond ricotta, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and fresh basil. Drizzled with the indulgence of white truffle oil.
Dessert Symphony:
Mile High Velvet Chocolate Rhapsody
Layers of velvety chocolate mousse, raspberry coulis, and hazelnut praline on a divine cocoa almond crust. Crowned with a quenelle of hand-churned vanilla bean ice cream.
Colorado Gold Rush Peach Paradiso
Warm peach cobbler elevated with a bourbon-infused crumble, toasted pecans, and a scoop of artisanal cinnamon honey ice cream.
Artisanal Crafted Elixirs:
Denver Mint Sensation
A tantalizing blend of small-batch bourbon, hand-crushed Colorado mint, and a whisper of elderflower nectar.
Rocky Mountain Bliss Elixir
A mesmerizing concoction of locally distilled vodka, ginger sourced from the Rockies, and a splash of hand-pressed Colorado apple nectar.
Note: Our culinary creations are a celebration of flavor, passion, and the finest ingredients. Availability may vary based on the chef's inspiration and the season's bounty.
"A bubbling pot of euphoria" is how we'll be referring to green chile queso from now on, and we'd definitely like to sample this "mesmerizing Pueblo green chile sauce" to see if it lives up to our favorites. Come summer, we're totally going to make a rendition of the Colorado Gold Rush Peach Paradiso — bourbon-infused crumble and cinnamon honey ice cream? Yes, please.
Unlike with the bagel TikTok, ChatGPT didn't take a terrifying turn with this experiment, even if it did go a little too hard on the truffles (no one needs that in coleslaw). Overall, we give Epicurean Odyssey: A Symphony of Tastes in Denver a solid 6 out of 10 — tone down the adjectives, and there might actually be some tasty potential for some of these AI-created dishes.