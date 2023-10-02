 What You Missed at Westword Feast 2023 in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Social Sightings

What You Missed at Feast 2023

Our annual celebration of the dining scene offered delicious bites from some of the city's best restaurants.
October 2, 2023
Feast was back at the McNichols Building.
Feast was back at the McNichols Building. Molly Martin
Share this:
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Hungry fans of Denver's food scene gathered at the McNichols Building on September 28 for the 2023 edition of Feast. Along with plenty of local vendors, a DJ and free-flowing booze, over 25 restaurants, chefs and food trucks served up bites.

Here's a taste of the festivities:
click to enlarge a taco
Molly Martin
My Neighbor Félix brought several dishes to the VIP lounge on the first floor. The highlight: the Tekax tacos with braised pork belly, habanero cabbage, avocado mousse, radish and cilantro on a poblano tortilla.
click to enlarge tacos
Molly Martin
The second and third floors were filled with a wide variety of bites. Mama Lolita's also brought its taco game, with vegetarian-friendly calabacitas.
click to enlarge sliced sausage and a scoop of cheese
Molly Martin
Housemade green chile and cheddar kielbasa with pimento cheese from Arvada's Stone Cellar Bistro.
click to enlarge small cups of curry
Molly Martin
Aloy Modern Thai braised bison for nine hours for its mussamun curry with jasmine rice.
click to enlarge an italian beef sandwich
Molly Martin
Carm & Gia brought both spicy and mild versions of its Italian beef, complete with jus for dipping.
click to enlarge small cups of hummus with bread
Molly Martin
Silky smooth hummus from Safta.
click to enlarge mac and cheese topped with brisket
Molly Martin
Creamy smoked poblano mac and cheese loaded with brisket from Roaming Buffalo.
click to enlarge a pie
Molly Martin
Legacy Pie, an offshoot of Colorado Cherry Company that's currently working to open a second location in Wash Park, brought a variety of sweet pies, including mixed berry.
click to enlarge a triffle
Molly Martin
Chef Ian Kleinman from the Inventing Room, a Willy Wonka-like dessert shop, brought floating (and spinning) white chocolate Key lime truffles.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
Private chef Eric Vollano had a space in an outdoor area that also had several food trucks. He created an intricate dish of scallops from Tom's Seafood with plums, pistachios and ginger granola in a coconut and lemongrass broth.
click to enlarge a small cup of fries with gravy
Molly Martin
Swamp fries with crab, crawfish and shrimp from the Tastebud Bullies food truck.
click to enlarge figure eight-shaped doughnuts
Molly Martin
Of course, we had to end the night with another sweet bite, and these funnel cake-like doughnuts from the Dapper Doughnut food truck hit the spot. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Reader: Matt Selby Leaves an Incredible Legacy

Comment of the Day

Reader: Matt Selby Leaves an Incredible Legacy

By Westword Staff
Short Stop: Peter's Chinese Makes Denver's Best Sesame Chicken

Recommended

Short Stop: Peter's Chinese Makes Denver's Best Sesame Chicken

By Molly Martin
Reader: At These Prices, Yardbird's Fried Chicken Won't Fly

Comment of the Day

Reader: At These Prices, Yardbird's Fried Chicken Won't Fly

By Westword Readers
Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in September

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in September

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation