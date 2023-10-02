What You Missed at Feast 2023

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Hungry fans of Denver's food scene gathered at the McNichols Building on September 28 for the 2023 edition of Feast
. Along with plenty of local vendors, a DJ and free-flowing booze, over 25 restaurants, chefs and food trucks served up bites.
Here's a taste of the festivities:
My Neighbor Félix brought several dishes to the VIP lounge on the first floor. The highlight: the Tekax tacos with braised pork belly, habanero cabbage, avocado mousse, radish and cilantro on a poblano tortilla.
The second and third floors were filled with a wide variety of bites. Mama Lolita's also brought its taco game, with vegetarian-friendly calabacitas.
Housemade green chile and cheddar kielbasa with pimento cheese from Arvada's Stone Cellar Bistro.
Aloy Modern Thai braised bison for nine hours for its mussamun curry with jasmine rice.
Carm & Gia brought both spicy and mild versions of its Italian beef, complete with jus for dipping.
Silky smooth hummus from Safta.
Creamy smoked poblano mac and cheese loaded with brisket from Roaming Buffalo.
Legacy Pie, an offshoot of Colorado Cherry Company that's currently working to open a second location in Wash Park
, brought a variety of sweet pies, including mixed berry.
Chef Ian Kleinman from the Inventing Room, a Willy Wonka-like dessert shop, brought floating (and spinning) white chocolate Key lime truffles.
Private chef Eric Vollano had a space in an outdoor area that also had several food trucks. He created an intricate dish of scallops from Tom's Seafood with plums, pistachios and ginger granola in a coconut and lemongrass broth.
Swamp fries with crab, crawfish and shrimp from the Tastebud Bullies food truck.
Of course, we had to end the night with another sweet bite, and these funnel cake-like doughnuts from the Dapper Doughnut food truck hit the spot.