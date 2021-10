Where to Celebrate World Sake Day in Denver

click to enlarge This sparkling jelly sake is now on the menu at Osaka Ramen. Osaka Ramen / Annie Dent

Dustin Fox.

Today is World Sake Day — and it’s not just another meaningless food or drink holiday to add to your calendar. October 1 marks the first day of sake-making season in Japan, the fermented beverage’s birthplace. “It marks the start of the fiscal year for a lot of breweries, but for most is an honorary day to celebrate sake and the people who support the industry,” says Peyton Walston, the resident sake expert at Uchi Austin, the Hai Hospitality restaurant that also has a location in Denver . Sake, sometimes referred to as rice wine, is an alcoholic drink made from rice, yeast, water and koji — a fungus widely used to make alcohol.Drinking sake is an incredible experience and a journey that takes many turns, says Jason Kosmas, Uchi's beverage director. “There is so much to explore," he notes. "Once you think you know it all, sake teaches you something different. World Sake Day reminds us to learn something new.”When choosing a sake, Kosmas notes, one thing to know is that price usually denotes level of quality, pointing out that if you’re opting for an expensive sake, you are usually getting something that took money to produce. “The fruity and floral sakes must be milled down, shedding their exteriors, hence yielding less,” he says. But, he adds, that doesn't mean you have to break the bank to have a good sake. “'Tokubetsu' on a label means the brewer has utilized a unique ingredient or process to make it special," he explains. "These sakes tend to have some umami and really go well with food."Uchi looks for sakes that are of quality and tell a story, whether about the production or the brewer. It is also a necessity that the sakes on the menu work well with the food. “Usually, the ones we select invoke one of our dishes. For example, we taste a Daiginjo sake and say, 'This would be perfect with the Hama Chili,'" Kosmas says.Walston, who is a Sake Education Council-certified advanced sake professional, says that when it comes to pairing sake with food, considering intensity is key. She likes to start her meal with a sake that mimics a fruity cocktail before moving on to richer varieties that stand up to heartier foods. “But, like wine, contrasting characteristics can be amazing, too,” she adds. “A sake with fruit characteristics can balance out an oily fish or fried chicken. The best thing is to taste until you find something amazing. And talk about it.” Blue Sushi Sake Grill's goal is to provide guests an enjoyable sake experience that is approachable, too. This is done by offering a wide range of sake at different price points, a half-price sake bottle night on Tuesdays, cocktails made with sake, and sake flights that make it easy to sample a variety.“We’re really hoping to continue to draw attention to sake and show our guests that there’s more to the spirit than simply sake bombs,” says Jordan Drake, general manager of Blue Sushi's Denver location. Sake is a wonderful spirit that serves as a fantastic pairing for sushi and other hot and cold dishes, Drake says, and it can be thought of as a very curated experience as opposed to a very gimmicky one.Drake adds that you can really enjoy sake just as you would wine, with each kind of sake highlighting a unique experience for the diner. “We are inspired by tradition, of course, and then also have our own spin on the sake experience. We have a robust, diverse and quality menu that we love celebrating with our guests,” he says.Here are ten places in Denver where you can enjoy sake and learn more about the Japanese spirit any day of the year:Each sake listed on the menu at Uchi comes with flavor descriptors to help sake newbies. Konteki has flavors of bananas, anise and truffle, while Wakatake Onikoroshi has notes of plum, spearmint and black pepper, for example. But the Otokoyama Tokubetsu is the most popular sake in Denver. “It is super crisp and clean and the quality is heavily influenced by the water source," Kosmas says. “It is an everyday sake.”General manager Caitlin Lapinel says one of her favorites from the happy hour selection at Osaka Ramen is the Chika Girl. “I was first drawn to the cute logo and the one-cup serving, and I was sold on the wide options for food pairings it allows,” she explains. Other happy hour favorites include the horchata, sho chiku bai, and snow maiden. In addition to the large variety of sakes, the restaurant recently added a "sparkling jelly sake" called Ozeki Ikezo to the menu that Lapinel says brings a “fun tasting experience to the table."Hapa’s sake menu uses Nihonshu-do, also known as the sake meter value, which measures the sweetness of sake from very sweet to very dry. Guests can customize a sake flight to sample four varieties. Ginjo is described as slightly dry with flavors of green apple and pear while Sho Chiku Bai is unfiltered, robust, bold, and sweet. Specialty cocktails also include sake, such as the Mazinga Mule made with raspberry-infused sake, tequila, lime, and ginger beer.The most popular sake at Blue Sushi is Yoshinogawa Winter Warrior, which is a junmai ginjo and is medium-bodied with tropical notes of melon and honeydew and floral aroma. The menu has descriptors, such as sweet, neutral and dry, which guests have found helpful in expanding their palates, says beverage directot