As You Wish: The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening Adds Second Denver Show
|
Cary Elwes as Westley.
The Princess Bride
As you wish: Denver's date with actor Cary Elwes and The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening on April 21 was announced just ten days ago, but demand for tickets has been so strong that a second show has been added at the Paramount Theatre.
The second show will be on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m.; tickets — which include a screening of the legendary film, a Q&A with Elwes and his behind-the-scenes stories — will go on sale at 10 am. Friday, February 10; prices are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50, with a limited number of VIP tickets available at $100, which includes a meet-and-greet. Get tickets at altitudetickets.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.
Related Location
1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Lachlan Patterson
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 7:30pm
-
The Vagina Monologues
TicketsSun., Feb. 12, 2:00pm
-
The Great Love Debate with Brian Howie
TicketsWed., Feb. 15, 7:30pm
-
"Straight"
TicketsThu., Feb. 9, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!