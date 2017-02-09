menu

As You Wish: The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening Adds Second Denver Show

As You Wish: The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening Adds Second Denver Show

Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 4:50 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Cary Elwes as Westley.EXPAND
Cary Elwes as Westley.
The Princess Bride
A A

As you wish: Denver's date with actor Cary Elwes and The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening on April 21 was announced just ten days ago, but demand for tickets has been so strong that a second show has been added at the Paramount Theatre.

The second show will be on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m.; tickets — which include a screening of the legendary film, a Q&A with Elwes and his behind-the-scenes stories — will go on sale at 10 am. Friday, February 10; prices are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50, with a limited number of VIP tickets available at $100, which includes a meet-and-greet. Get tickets at altitudetickets.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

miles
Paramount Theatre
More Info
More Info

1621 Glenarm Place
Denver, CO 80202

303-623-0106

www.paramountdenver.com

