As You Wish: The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening Adds Second Denver Show

As you wish: Denver's date with actor Cary Elwes and The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening on April 21 was announced just ten days ago, but demand for tickets has been so strong that a second show has been added at the Paramount Theatre.

The second show will be on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m.; tickets — which include a screening of the legendary film, a Q&A with Elwes and his behind-the-scenes stories — will go on sale at 10 am. Friday, February 10; prices are $29.50, $39.50 and $49.50, with a limited number of VIP tickets available at $100, which includes a meet-and-greet. Get tickets at altitudetickets.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.