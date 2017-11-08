Denver Film Festival 2017 Must-See Pick for November 8: Ramen Heads

Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Brit Withey is offering his must-see picks for each day of the fest — including many flicks that movie lovers might otherwise miss amid the flood of silver-screen goodies. Today he spotlights a selection for November 8: Ramen Heads.

Ramen Heads

Directed by Koki Shigeno

6:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, and 9:15 p.m. Thursday, November 9

Sie FilmCenter

For Denver Film Festival artistic director Brit Withey, the November 8 screening of Ramen Heads is an opportunity to learn from a miscalculation he made last year.

In 2016, Withey says, "we started a culinary cinema program — showing films about food with a post-film reception where you can actually try the food, with limited tickets and a higher ticket price. And at the festival, we had this film called Bugs. It's a fascinating film, and I got a restaurant to serve cricket tacos afterward. But there were few takers — and I realized afterward that's because we were asking people to pay $40 or $50 to eat crickets. I loved the cricket tacos, but I think they scared some people off."