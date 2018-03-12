Free for All: The Five Best Free Events in Denver This Week

Don't despair, Monday mopers: There's more in store than workday woes in the days ahead. The city's arts community is constantly experimenting with different formats, media and modes of expression... and offering them up for free. That's right: This week you can pay homage to a great composer, discuss the socioeconomic influences of Denver's civic architecture, or munch on pie while learning about pi, all without paying a cent for admission.

Catalytic Denver: Civic Center Lecture

Tuesday, March 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Denver Art Museum

Denver is in the midst of a years-long renovation kick, with major attractions such as the Denver Art Museum undergoing large-scale remodels. Learn how these civic-minded improvements have changed the culture, landscape and economics of the Mile High City at the inaugural lecture of the Catalytic Denver Series, presented by the Denver Architecture Foundation. Panel speakers include Chief Development Officer of Urban Villages Jon Buerge, Deputy Director of the Denver Art Museum Andrea Fulton and more, moderated by Architect and Urban Designer Ignacio Correa-Ortiz. Admission is free, but registration on Catalytic Denver's Eventbrite page is required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. in Sharp Auditorium at the Denver Art Museum.

Faculty Tuesdays: Claude Debussy 100 Years Later

Tuesday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.

Grusin Music Hall

As regular readers of these lists are likely aware by now, the city of Boulder enjoys a lively and varied classical music calendar. The preponderance of talented musicians living, playing and teaching in the scenic college town is largely attributable to the University of Colorado's fine music program, wherein talented faculty musicians foster Colorado's next generation of virtuosos. Join pianist Andrew Cooperstock for an evening of homage to musical impressionist Claude Debussy, as Grusin Music Hall's Faculty Tuesdays concert series celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the French composer. Listen for expressive tonal shifts and sonic symbolism as Cooperstock, along with soprano Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson, cellist David Requiro, violinist William Terwilliger and fellow pianist Jessica Nilles for a concert filled with some of Debussy's most evocative compositions, including Four Piano Preludes, "The Petite Suite," "Paysage Sentimental," "Golliwog's Cakewalk" and more. Visit CU Presents' box-office page to learn more and watch a live stream of the performance.

Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library

Pi Day

Wednesday, March 14, 6 to 7 p.m.

Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library

Upon first glance, 3/14 may look like merely another date on the calendar, but the numbers three, one, and four are the first digits of pi, 3.14..., the never-ending, never-repeating mathematical constant. While pi has fascinated physicists, mathematicians and other great minds for centuries, punsters can't resist its homophonic relationship to a certain flaky and fruity dessert. The kindly programmers at Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library are celebrating this fun confluence of sounds and numbers at Pi Day, a brief lecture about the historic origins of the number sequence and pie-baking. Guests won't go home hungry, either, as actual pie will be served to knowledge-seekers of all ages. Find more details on the Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library Facebook events page.

We Still Like You's Denver host, Rachel Weeks. Geoff Decker

We Still Like You

Wednesday, March 14, 9:30 p.m.

El Charrito's Comedy RoomRoom

Hear the embarrassing secrets and shameful stories of Denver area performers at We Still Like You, a laugh-filled and judgment-free storytelling show hosted by Pussy Bros co-founder Rachel Weeks. Since originating as a house show in Chicago, WSLY has started chapters in Denver and Louisville, Kentucky, and is now available in podcast form. Join local performers Lila Bear, Nic Dean, Al Goodwin, Christie Buchele, Nick Gossert and David Blatt (of the likeminded Mortified) for deviant diatribes, accompanied by extemporaneous hand-drawn interpretations of the sordid tales, courtesy of local artist Lonnie MF Allen. Visit We Still Like You's Facebook events page for more details.

Woke Up Stand Up

Woke Up Stand Up

Thursday, March 15, 8 p.m.

Woods Boss Brewing

Another Chicago comedy import, Woke Up Stand Up is the brainchild of Basil Faraj, a comic who splits his time between the Windy and Mile High cities. After debuting to acclaim from the Chicago Tribune, Faraj is bringing the show to Denver's Woods Boss Brewery with a lineup that celebrates the breadth and diversity of voices in the local comedy community. Join Faraj along with emcee Miriam Moreno, Nolawee Mengist, Christie Buchele and Janae Burris for the wokest comedy show this side of the Mississippi. Find more details on the Woke Up Stand Up Facebook events page.

