Photos: The Giddyup! Halloween Fashion Show at Denver Fashion Truck

Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 5:43 a.m.
By Westword Staff
All photos by Ken Hamblin III
Designer Katie Wells — aka Giddyup! — lives for Halloween, when she paints the runway with her signature bug-encrusted gowns and cobweb couture. Wells debuted her 2016 costume line on the sidewalk in front of the new Denver Fashion Truck brick-and-mortar boutique at 2343 West 44th Avenue on October 15, and photographer Ken Hamblin III was there to document the very scary show. 

Now see the full Giddyup! Halloween Fashion Show slideshow by Ken Hamblin III.

2343 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, CO 80221

720-299-0795

www.facebook.com/events/1090405457707904

