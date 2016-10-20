Photos: The Giddyup! Halloween Fashion Show at Denver Fashion Truck
|
The Giddyup! Halloween Fashion Show was a real fright.
All photos by Ken Hamblin III
Designer Katie Wells — aka Giddyup! — lives for Halloween, when she paints the runway with her signature bug-encrusted gowns and cobweb couture. Wells debuted her 2016 costume line on the sidewalk in front of the new Denver Fashion Truck brick-and-mortar boutique at 2343 West 44th Avenue on October 15, and photographer Ken Hamblin III was there to document the very scary show.
|
Ken Hamblin III
|
Ken Hamblin III
|
Ken Hamblin III
|
Ken Hamblin III
|
Ken Hamblin III
|
Ken Hamblin III
Now see the full Giddyup! Halloween Fashion Show slideshow by Ken Hamblin III.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
Related Location
2343 W. 44th Ave.
Denver, CO 80221
www.facebook.com/events/1090405457707904
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
"Wait Until Dark"
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!