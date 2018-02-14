Why Colorado Tokers Love Alien Dream

I desperately tried to tiptoe around the flu bug that just swept through Denver, popping vitamin C and obsessively washing my hands for weeks. Didn’t matter. Within twelve hours of feeling a tickle in my throat, fluids were exiting my body as though I were a Civil War soldier stricken with dysentery. And after finally breaking through a weeklong Nyquil haze, I was ready for some cannabinoid relief — an indica, to be specific.

Not smoking for a few days affects every regular user differently, but all of my friends would tell you that I become obnoxious and immature (or at least more so than usual). So finding a buff yet pillowy indica to calm my nerves was paramount on my visit to Herbs4You, and Alien Dream sounded perfect for a head-first dive back into stonerdom. Alien Dream is an indica-dominant hybrid of Alien Bubba and Blue Dream, two strains known to take users to otherworldly heights. Despite its varying genetics, Blue Dream is known for its potency and yield, drying mouths and stupefying brains on its way to being the most popular strain in Colorado dispensaries since legalization, according to BDS Analytics. Pairing Blue Dream’s famous potency and trichome production with Alien Bubba, a hulking indica bred from Alien and Bubba kushes, creates mellow nighttime effects that are more kind than weak — and not to be disrespected.