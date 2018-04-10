 


Ask a Stoner: Can I Bring CBD Oil Into America?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Bring CBD Oil Into America?

Herbert Fuego | April 10, 2018 | 5:46am
AA

Dear Stoner: Can I bring my CBD oil into the U.S.? It’s in a dropper bottle. I will be flying from South Africa to Philadelphia.
Kindersly

Dear Kindersly: Congratulations, my friend: You’ve found another cannabis gray area. Not only do you need to know about CBD laws in the United States, but you also need to be aware of how South Africa views the cannabinoid. If the oil is more than 0.3 percent THC, then it’s federally illegal in both countries, and I’d recommend against traveling with it internationally. If it’s pure CBD and derived from hemp, you might have a chance — but it’s not a guarantee.

Jacqueline Collins

U.S. Customs and Border Protection allows hemp products to be imported into the country, but only if they’re made from sterilized hemp, which can be hard to recognize. South Africa’s laws pertaining to CBD possession are also murky, with some interpretations allowing non-psychoactive CBD oil while others maintain that all extracted oils from cannabis are illegal. While it’s not hard to travel with nondescript oils in your checked luggage if they’re wrapped well, you’d be safer waiting to buy CBD oil legally once you’re back in the States.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

