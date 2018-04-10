Ask a Stoner: Can I Bring CBD Oil Into America?

Dear Stoner: Can I bring my CBD oil into the U.S.? It’s in a dropper bottle. I will be flying from South Africa to Philadelphia.

Kindersly

Dear Kindersly: Congratulations, my friend: You’ve found another cannabis gray area. Not only do you need to know about CBD laws in the United States, but you also need to be aware of how South Africa views the cannabinoid. If the oil is more than 0.3 percent THC, then it’s federally illegal in both countries, and I’d recommend against traveling with it internationally. If it’s pure CBD and derived from hemp, you might have a chance — but it’s not a guarantee.

Jacqueline Collins