Delta-8-THC: WTF Is It, and What Can It Do for You?

Watching the fast rise of cannabidiol (CBD) and the ensuing interest in other cannabinoids, such as cannabinol (CBN) and cannabigerol (CBG), has been fascinating, but are we overlooking the value and diversity of what drew us to cannabis in the first place?

Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the most abundant cannabinoid found in in the plant; it's notorious for the high it gives upon consumption. However, THC has also exhibited that it can play a vital role in helping with nausea, pain, sleeping disorders and other ailments. Cannabis extractors have even discovered varying forms of THC, with minor disparities in where chemical bonds occur.

As head of cannabis extractor Evolab's division dedicated to cannabinoid research, chief scientist Noel Palmer helped develop a vaporizer product made of Delta-8-THC. According to Palmer, Delta-8-THC differs slightly from its Delta-9 counterpart, and that has the potential to make a big impact.