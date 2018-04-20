Denver Lawyer Offers Free Representation for Consumption Citations on 4/20

While there will be plenty of puffing in Denver today, there will also be plenty of police officers on patrol. Consuming cannabis in public is still illegal in Colorado and carries a misdemeanor citation (or worse, if you’re under 21), but one local attorney is offering free legal representation for those who disagree.

Rob Corry was a fixture of the Denver 420 Rally at Civic Center Park before the City of Denver handed the event permit to new management. The Mile High lawyer has represented hundreds of cannabis advocates, industry members and users as Colorado transitioned into a legal weed state, but he wants to do pro bono work, too, extending his services free of charge to any person cited or arrested in Denver on April 20 for alleged public consumption of cannabis.

Call it holiday spirit, but Corry has been providing the 4/20 offer for nearly a decade. He says around fifty people have taken him up on it over the years, and notes that none of his 4/20 clients who have gone to trial have been convicted. Equating it to lawyers offering free taxi rides on New Year's Eve or St. Patrick's Day, Corry says he's standing up for voters' constitutional rights — even if those rights are in conflict with the language of Amendment 64, which bans open and public cannabis consumption.