Civic Center 420 Festival Lineup Announced; No Smoking or Politics Planned

There will be a new event at Civic Center Park on April 20, and it's bringing in some big names. Two months after their permit application was approved by the City of Denver, Mile High 420 Festival organizers announced that they've planned performances by Lil' Wayne, Lil' John, the Original Wailers and Inner Circle, among others.

The event permit has changed hands this year, moving from longtime Denver 420 Rally organizer Miguel Lopez to Euflora, a Denver-based dispensary chain. According to Euflora marketing director Bobby Reginelli, around 50,000 people are expected to attend the new festival, which will be much more about the cannabis culture than politics. "It's more diverse this year," he says. "We knew 30,000 people were going to attend this event regardless, so we wanted to reach out to the yoga community, bluegrass fans, people who like craft goods and anyone else."

Although they won't stop performers or scheduled speakers from talking politics, Reginelli and other event organizers say they felt it was time to move on from the hybrid of concerts and political talks that 420 Rally was known for. Instead, the new festival will focus on entertainment and commerce, with local musicians, comedians, food trucks and craft vendors at the all-day event.