Public Libraries Around Denver Putting Stock in Cannabis Collections

Marijuana's path towards overall public acceptance has been measured in baby steps, with most government institutions and authorities slow to recognize its medical and social relevance...or ignoring it altogether. But at least one arm of Colorado's government has embraced the plant: the public library.

Anythink Libraries recently hosted a Careers in Cannabis panel as part of its Anythink Startup Month in September, bringing in a trio of prominent pot-industry executives to talk about the challenges and rewards of working in the unique trade. But that was just the tip of an iceberg full of marijuana multimedia.

The chain of publicly funded libraries, with seven locations spread between Bennett, Brighton, Commerce City and Thornton, now has nearly 550 items of cannabis-related material, including 108 printed books, 259 e-books, 56 audio books, 140 albums and 65 movies.