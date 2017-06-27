Late Night Sesh: Every Recreational Dispensary With Extended Hours in Denver

Denver dispensaries are now allowed to stay open until 10 p.m., but how many of them are taking advantage? Westword archive

The Denver City Council made our lives a little easier when it voted to extend marijuana dispensary hours to 10 p.m., stretching the citywide closing time three hours later than the previous cutoff. Don't think that's a big deal? Ask any regular cannabis consumer and they'll say otherwise. No longer do we have to choose between buying weed or walking the dog after work. Democracy has saved us.

Below is a list of Denver retail pot shops that have extended their hours since April — but that doesn't mean all of them are open until 10 p.m. 365 days a year. Some are closing at 8 or 9 p.m. instead, while others are only extending hours on the weekends; chains with multiple storefronts in different parts of Denver, such as the Clinic and Colorado Harvest Company, have stores with different closing hours at each location.

But don't worry: we have you covered. Our dispensary pages are updated daily on Westword's dispensary guide, so every change in hours of operation is reflected on each shop's listing, which are all linked below. Here are all the Denver dispensaries that have new, later hours:

Affinity

7741 East Colfax Avenue

720-479-8458

Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill

1301 Marion Street

720-961-0560

Altitude the Dispensary

6858 East Evans Avenue

303-756-8888

1568 South Federal Boulevard

720-708-5428

Ascend Cannabis Co.

3555 South Yosemite Street

720-482-3191



Back to the Garden

1755 South Broadway

720-583-2119

Ballpark Holistic Dispensary

2119 Larimer Street

303-590-9881

Botanico

3054 Larimer Street

303-297-2273

Buddy Boy

3814 Walnut Street

303-308-0420

4012 West 38th Avenue

720-328-9971

Cannabis Station

1201 20th Street

303-297-9333

Caregivers for Life

310 Saint Paul Street

720-536-5462

Champion Cannabis

82 South Federal Boulevard

303-945-4774

The Clinic Highlands on West 32nd Avenue.

The Clinic

3460 West 32nd Avenue

303-997-7130

4625 East Colfax Avenue

303-333-3644

2020 South Colorado Boulevard

303-758-9114

Colfax Pot Shop

1500 East Colfax Avenue

720-328-6256

Colorado Harvest Company

1568 South Broadway

303-722-1227

1178 South Kalamath Street

303-777-1840

Cross Genetics

4902 East Smith Road

303-330-0068

The Dab Co. by Next Harvest

2748 West Alameda Avenue

303-936-5983

DANK

3835 Elm Street

303-394-3265

DenCo Alternative Medicine

3480 Park Avenue West

303-433-2266

5155 East 46th Avenue

303-388-0434

Denver Clone Store

755 South Federal Boulevard

303-993-5653

4571 Ivy Street

303-951-1480

Denver Dispensary

4975 Vasquez Boulevard

303-308-1111

Denver Kush Club

2615 Welton Street

303-736-6550

Inside the Denver Kush Club.

Denver Recreational Dispensary

2117 Larimer Street

Denver, CO 80205

303-296-2093

Diego Pellicer

2949 West Alameda Avenue

720-787-4909

Doctors Orders

1406 West 38th Avenue

303-433-0276

Euflora

4305 Brighton Boulevard

303-297-1657

401 16th Street

303-534-6255

Fine Trees

5353 Joliet Street

303-576-9333

Frosted Leaf

445 Federal Boulevard

303-355-4372

6302 East Colfax Avenue

720-328-0758

399 South Harrison Street

303-593-0266

