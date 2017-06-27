Late Night Sesh: Every Recreational Dispensary With Extended Hours in Denver
|
Denver dispensaries are now allowed to stay open until 10 p.m., but how many of them are taking advantage?
Westword archive
The Denver City Council made our lives a little easier when it voted to extend marijuana dispensary hours to 10 p.m., stretching the citywide closing time three hours later than the previous cutoff. Don't think that's a big deal? Ask any regular cannabis consumer and they'll say otherwise. No longer do we have to choose between buying weed or walking the dog after work. Democracy has saved us.
Below is a list of Denver retail pot shops that have extended their hours since April — but that doesn't mean all of them are open until 10 p.m. 365 days a year. Some are closing at 8 or 9 p.m. instead, while others are only extending hours on the weekends; chains with multiple storefronts in different parts of Denver, such as the Clinic and Colorado Harvest Company, have stores with different closing hours at each location.
But don't worry: we have you covered. Our dispensary pages are updated daily on Westword's dispensary guide, so every change in hours of operation is reflected on each shop's listing, which are all linked below. Here are all the Denver dispensaries that have new, later hours:
Affinity
7741 East Colfax Avenue
720-479-8458
Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill
1301 Marion Street
720-961-0560
Altitude the Dispensary
6858 East Evans Avenue
303-756-8888
1568 South Federal Boulevard
720-708-5428
Ascend Cannabis Co.
3555 South Yosemite Street
720-482-3191
Back to the Garden
1755 South Broadway
720-583-2119
Ballpark Holistic Dispensary
2119 Larimer Street
303-590-9881
Botanico
3054 Larimer Street
303-297-2273
Buddy Boy
3814 Walnut Street
303-308-0420
4012 West 38th Avenue
720-328-9971
Cannabis Station
1201 20th Street
303-297-9333
Caregivers for Life
310 Saint Paul Street
720-536-5462
Champion Cannabis
82 South Federal Boulevard
303-945-4774
|
The Clinic Highlands on West 32nd Avenue.
Scott Lentz
The Clinic
3460 West 32nd Avenue
303-997-7130
4625 East Colfax Avenue
303-333-3644
2020 South Colorado Boulevard
303-758-9114
Colfax Pot Shop
1500 East Colfax Avenue
720-328-6256
Colorado Harvest Company
1568 South Broadway
303-722-1227
1178 South Kalamath Street
303-777-1840
Cross Genetics
4902 East Smith Road
303-330-0068
The Dab Co. by Next Harvest
2748 West Alameda Avenue
303-936-5983
DANK
3835 Elm Street
303-394-3265
DenCo Alternative Medicine
3480 Park Avenue West
303-433-2266
5155 East 46th Avenue
303-388-0434
Denver Clone Store
755 South Federal Boulevard
303-993-5653
4571 Ivy Street
303-951-1480
Denver Dispensary
4975 Vasquez Boulevard
303-308-1111
Denver Kush Club
2615 Welton Street
303-736-6550
|
Inside the Denver Kush Club.
Scott Lentz
Denver Recreational Dispensary
2117 Larimer Street
Denver, CO 80205
303-296-2093
Diego Pellicer
2949 West Alameda Avenue
720-787-4909
Doctors Orders
1406 West 38th Avenue
303-433-0276
Euflora
4305 Brighton Boulevard
303-297-1657
401 16th Street
303-534-6255
Fine Trees
5353 Joliet Street
303-576-9333
Frosted Leaf
445 Federal Boulevard
303-355-4372
6302 East Colfax Avenue
720-328-0758
399 South Harrison Street
303-593-0266
Keep reading to see if your favorite dispensary is now open longer.
