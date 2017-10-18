LivWell Donates $10,000 to Complete Funding for Tiny Homes Village

Beloved Community Village in RiNo, a tiny-home development that houses fifteen people who were previously homeless, is now debt-free thanks to a donation from LivWell Enlightened Health.

Built by the Colorado Village Collaborative — a coalition of organizations including the Beloved Community Mennonite Church, ASAP, the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado, Bayaud Enterprises and Denver Homeless Out Loud, as well as individual members — the Beloved Community Village had to raise around $265,000 to complete the project, according to organizer Cole Chandler. As the group was on the edge of reaching that goal, ASAP principal member Kayvan Khalatbari contacted LivWell about a possible donation.

LivWell founder and CEO John Lord was interested in the project, he explains, and was aware of Khalatbari's work in the cannabis industry through his consulting firm, Denver Relief Consulting. When Lord was offered a chance to complete the project with a $10,000 donation, he was motivated. "We're all guilty of minimizing the homeless issue," Lord says. "This is something we drive past every day. Our employees drive past it every day. It's important for us to see these local projects succeed."