Emma Levy Serves Up Her Recipe for Tart Cherry Dark Chocolate Granola Bars

Kate McKee Simmons

For many, cooking with cannabis can be daunting. But now Emma Levy is making it easier to create edibles.

After working at Chicago's famous La Fournette Bakery and Café creating croissants and wedding cakes, she's moved to Colorado and is now incorporating cannabis in her cooking. While she develops a new line of marijuana-infused products for Blue Kudu, she was willing to share one of her recipes with us.

This Tart Cherry Dark Chocolate Granola Bar not only looks good enough to eat, it looks good enough for holiday-gift giving. And since the recipe calls for already infused chocolate, you won't make a mess trying to cook up cannabis oil on the stove.

BlueKudu Zen Garden bar. BlueKudu

Tart Cherry Dark Chocolate Granola Bar

recipe courtesy Emma Levy

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

1½ cups dark chocolate chunks

1 ½ cups chopped almonds

1 ½ dried cherries

1 cup shredded coconut

3 tablespoons flax seed

¼ cup unsalted butter

¼ cup packed light or dark brown sugar

½ cup honey

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

BlueKudu Zen Garden 100mg chocolate bar

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine oats and chopped almonds on a baking sheet and bake for 4 minutes, giving a stir halfway through baking time. Set aside in large bowl.

Combine shredded coconut and flax seeds on baking sheet and bake for 2 to 3 minutes until coconut starts to turn a golden color. Make sure to keep an eye on this, because coconut can burn quickly. Add to bowl with oats and almonds.

In a small saucepan combine unsalted butter, brown sugar, honey, vanilla, salt and cinnamon. On low heat melt ingredients, stirring occasionally until butter is melted and all of the sugar is dissolved. Pour mixture into bowl with oats, almonds, coconut and flax seed. Mix well. Add dried cherries and chocolate chunks. Mix just until incorporated.

Prepare 9-inch pan lined with aluminum foil. Pour granola mixture into pan, evenly distributing throughout and making sure to press very firmly with flat spatula or even a spoon. (Pressing the granola is the way to insure that the mixture will stick together.)

Cover with plastic and refrigerate for 3 hours.

After letting the granola set in the refrigerator for 3 hours, remove from pan and peel the aluminum foil off. Cut into 10 pieces. Take a BlueKudu Zen Garden 100mg bar and break it into 10 single 10mg doses. Melt the 10mg piece of chocolate and drizzle or spread over a single granola bar. Repeat the process for the rest of the granola bars, ensuring that each bar has the 10mg dose of chocolate melted on top. Place bars back in the refrigerator for 10 minutes so the chocolate topping can set.

Enjoy!

