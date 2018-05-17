 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: What is "Full-Melt" Hash?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What is "Full-Melt" Hash?

Herbert Fuego | May 17, 2018 | 5:53am
AA

Dear Stoner: What is full-melt hash? And why don't I see it in weed shops anymore?
Searching

Dear Searching: “Full-melt” is a term used to describe the quality of hash, not necessarily a certain kind — though it's most commonly associated with bubble hash (and kief, to a lesser extent). Bubble hash, made through a process that uses ice water, special bags and lots of movement to separate cannabis's trichomes from the plant matter, is usually graded on a scale from cooking-grade to full-melt. As the name implies, cooking-grade bubble hash, which is full of impurities, isn't suitable for smoking. Next is half-melt, which has a dirtier flavor and is harsher on the throat than full-melt, but is still smokable and can be rosin-pressed. Then you have the best form of bubble hash, or full-melt. 

Ice-water hash from L'Eagle.
Ice-water hash from L'Eagle.
William Breathes

Full-melt bubble hash isn't as strong as the waxes and shatters you'll find in dispensaries, but it's still delicious, dabbable and much stronger than a bong rip. Unfortunately, the drive for potency and the next big concentrate has pushed bubble hash and other full-melt extracts out the door. A few dispensaries around town still sell bubble hash, but it's rarely labeled “full-melt” anymore, as the term has lost relevance.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >