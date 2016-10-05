Gummies Replace Chocolate as Leading Edible in Colorado

Westword file photo

Gummies have gotten sticky in the marijuana market, replacing chocolate as the top-selling cannabis candy.

According to a study by BDS Analytics, infused chocolate bars dominated the marketplace in 2015. That year, chocolate bars outsold all other cannabis products by almost 50 percent, taking the top spot with 26 percent of sales.

This year, however, gummies have outsold chocolate by close to 3 percent, dominating 22 percent of the market while chocolate now accounts for 19 percent.

BDS

As a result, chocolate companies in Colorado are expanding their edibles line to include gummies and treats. BlueKudu, for example, is expanding into a larger facility, and Incredibles has hired a new chef.

"We are always searching for alternative methods for consumers to medicate with edibles," says Andrew Schrot, CEO of BlueKudu. "With gummies being such a popular favorite, we wanted to add this edible to our product suite.... Once we move into our larger facility later this year, we will introduce our tasty vegan-friendly gummies to the Colorado market."

Incredibles hired Chadwick White, co-inventor of Udi's Gluten Free. "We brought him on board because he believes in the same level of standards as Incredibles does," says Incredibles co-founder Rick Scarpello. "We see the market expanding, and have a whole new exciting product line to reveal when the time is right."

