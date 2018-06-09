Jared Polis Campaign Canvasses Dispensaries on South Broadway

As the June 26 primary election for Colorado governor draws closer, Congressman Jared Polis is ramping up efforts to reach a key demographic: cannabis users. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who held a thirteen-point lead over Cary Kennedy in a recent survey, held a canvassing event on Friday, June 8, instructing his supporters to visit dispensaries on South Broadway in hopes of gaining more steam.

Polis has been working to protect the state's legal cannabis industry since Colorado legalized recreational marijuana, and put his Denver campaign headquarters on South Broadway, right before the street's "green mile" concentration of dispensaries. That's where he was when he said he wanted to give a "Colorado welcome" to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was in Denver to speak at the Western Conservative Summit.

"We're doing an event here to highlight our concerns that Jeff Sessions causes for legal cannabis customers and medicinal marijuana users in our state," Polis said. Although earlier that day President Donald Trump had said he would "probably" support the federal bill sponsored by Colorado Senator Cory Gardner and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren that would protect state-legalized cannabis industries and users from federal persecution, Polis, a co-sponsor of the bill, thinks that Coloradans should still be concerned about federal interference.