Why Colorado Tokers Love Lamb's Bread

I don’t smoke pot with my dad, but I wish I did. It would be fun to get perspectives on cannabis strains from a man who enjoys his coffee black and his beer cold, with very few exceptions. Not one to spice things up that are fine the way they are, my old man would be a fan of Lamb’s Bread if he ever picked up the pipe — just as I imagine every no-bullshit person would.

This classic strain doesn’t need any exotic flavors or frills to demand your respect. Commonly — but mistakenly — referred to as “Lamb’s Breath,” Lamb’s Bread is an old-school sativa hailing from Jamaica. Its actual origins are mysterious, but it might as well be a landrace sativa, because the high is one of the cleaner you’ll come across. The strain’s woody, sour notes are uplifting and straight to the point, just like its effects. However, smoking it on less than a full eight hours of sleep can lead to drowsiness once the high wears off. And just because the fifty-and-up crowd might like Lamb’s Bread doesn’t mean you won’t, too. Light up a joint of this Jamaican jolt with your favorite AARP member, head over to a 4:30 p.m. fish fry, and finish it off with a pint of butter pecan ice cream before calling it a night. If that doesn’t scream #luxury, then what does?