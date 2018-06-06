Why Colorado Tokers Love Sour Tangie

Too much of a good thing can quickly become a bad thing. Nitro coffee and milk, for example: It’s a delicious concoction that will leave me strung out like Sheila from Friday after more than a few drinks. Certain sativas often act like nitro coffee in a weed jar, which is why Sour Tangie — a combination of sativa powerhouses Sour Diesel and Tangie — was one of the more intimidating strains I’ve encountered of late.

I’ve always enjoyed Sour Diesel for its amiable high; its classic scent is a close second on my list of favorites. Despite the high’s potency and long-lasting effects, if not overdone it brings bountiful energy without the jitters, and a whiff of that nostalgic, rubbery funk is like hearing a favorite song from childhood. Tangie is newer on the scene, with a heavy tangerine flavor and crashing high that can be way too much in large doses. The combination of the two had me worried that the strain would be an orange-heavy version of Durban Poison, a classic sativa with an amazing flavor but a racy high that nosedives into a nap after the peaking point.

My fears about Sour Tangie’s high were only slightly realized, as two bong rips gave me enough energy to start multiple chores around the house — but not enough focus to finish any — and my body started leaking energy like the Exxon Valdez within two hours. The high was still much more relaxed on the brain and body than Tangie’s, though, limiting aches and anxiety after a long day’s work. Its taste, while strong, wasn’t overpowering in any single facet, combining Tangie’s heavy orange influences and Sour Diesel’s skunky, tart notes for a tangy smoke perfect for anyone looking to depart from earthy, grainy OG and Cookies strains.