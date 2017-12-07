Five Stoner Stocking Stuffers for Loved Ones

If there's one part about Christmas that I don't like, it's the shopping. The mall might as well be one giant, burning dumpster during December, and you can count me as one of the flaming jamokes running around to each retailer in a hopeless quest to buy something other than golf balls and books for my parents. There is one small part of the shopping I do enjoy, though, and that's filling the stockings.

Shopping for stocking stuffers doesn't have to take you to the crowded stores and boutiques in Cherry Creek or downtown. You'll make your brother's day with a couple bags of beef jerky, some new toothbrushes and a Chik-fil-A gift card, all of which you can buy at a grocery store. But since we're in Colorado, why not include something infused with cannabis in your loved one's stocking this year?

There are plenty of pot goodies and accessories available at dispensaries and online for both regular and occasional users, so here's a list of Stoner-approved stocking stuffers that has something for everybody.'