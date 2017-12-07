Five Stoner Stocking Stuffers for Loved Ones

If there's one part about Christmas that I don't like, it's the shopping. The mall might as well be one giant, burning dumpster during December, and you can count me as one of the flaming jamokes running around to each retailer in a hopeless quest to buy something other than golf balls and books for my parents. There is one small part of the shopping I do enjoy, though, and that's filling the stockings.
Shopping for stocking stuffers doesn't have to take you to the crowded stores and boutiques in Cherry Creek or downtown. You'll make your brother's day with a couple bags of beef jerky, some new toothbrushes and a Chik-fil-A gift card, all of which you can buy at a grocery store. But since we're in Colorado, why not include something infused with cannabis in your loved one's stocking this year?
There are plenty of pot goodies and accessories available at dispensaries and online for both regular and occasional users, so here's a list of Stoner-approved stocking stuffers that has something for everybody.'
1906 Coffee Beans
Perfect for the chocolate and coffee lover, these CBD- and THC-infused coffee beans from 1906 edibles are Strava Craft Coffee beans covered in delicious dark chocolate. The Boulder chocolatier is known for its gourmet, low-dose chocolates, and this is its latest product for those who enjoy the benefits of both THC and CBD. The 1906 Energy Chocolate Beans come in doses ranging from one to five milligrams, so they're great for morning activities or an afternoon pick-me-up — and they fit perfectly in a stocking.
Whoopi & Maya Body Rub
Just introduced in Colorado dispensaries in November, Whoopi & Maya's infused-product line grew out of a partnership between Whoopi Goldberg and award-winning edibles entrepreneur Maya Elisabeth. The line focuses on the female consumer, with cacao, tinctures, body rubs and bath soaks all designed to help soothe pain from menstrual cramps and other afflictions. Infused with agave, raspberry leaf, motherwort and jojoba oil to enhance the experience, nearly all of the products carry CBD to help with inflammation and pain relief. We're told that Whoopi's personal favorite is the body rub, and it's easy to see why: The mix of cannabinoids with analgesic, anti-spasmodic healing herbs creates a salve meant specifically for muscle cramps.
Daily High Club Box
Although nothing in the Daily High Club box is infused with cannabis and the collection is technically intended for tobacco users in order to avoid any federal interference, these are fun accessories for potheads. Here's how it works: Users sign up for a subscription at $30 per month, and each month a box filled with new goodies arrives. Each contains some sort of smoking utensil, such as a small percolated bong or Tommy Chong-inspired steamroller, as well as other gadgets like sushi-style joint-rolling mats, pipe cleaners, rare joint papers and lighters made specifically for poking gunk out of pipes. You could buy one box and cancel the subscription, splitting the contents around — or buy the stoner in your family a monthly subscription for a gift that keeps on giving.
The Nuggy
Another smoking accessory, the Nuggy is available online at NugTools and plops right in any stocking. This Swiss Army knife for stoners comes in two forms (Dab and Hybrid) and two colors (blue and pink). The Dab model, made for concentrates, has a pick, spoon, paddle and fork, while the Hybrid is intended for both concentrates and flower, and equipped with a pick, scraper, spoon, paddle, knife and roach clip. Both are created from heat-resistant aluminum oxide, so you don't have to worry about any toxins from a hot nail. The paddle and spoon are my personal favorites for dabbing and easily applying concentrates on top of bowls.
Harmony Extracts Live Nectar
Definitely geared for the heavy consumer or medical patient and no one else, Harmony Extracts is one of the few commercial extractors in Denver selling a THC-A crystal and terpene sauce mixture, a flavorful concentrate that can reach upwards of 95 percent THC. Harmony calls its version Live Nectar. THC-A crystal looks like narcotics, especially before the terp sauce is mixed in, and dabbing it can seem a little too Breaking Bad for some. But for any true cannabis connoisseur, a jar of Live Nectar in the stocking would be like unwrapping a bottle of Johnny Walker Blue Label— and at $100 dollars per gram, it'd be like paying for one, too.
