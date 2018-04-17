 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Can I Host Weed-Selling Parties at My Home?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Host Weed-Selling Parties at My Home?

Herbert Fuego | April 17, 2018 | 6:36am
AA

Dear Stoner: Can someone host parties at their home and sell their friends cannabis products? Could the hostess also deliver those products if her friends couldn’t drive?
Catherine

Ask a Stoner: Can I Host Weed-Selling Parties at My Home?
Shutterstock.com/Mix Matithipat

Dear Catherine: Not unless the hostess keeps it very hush-hush. Selling any cannabis product with active THC requires a license from the Marijuana Enforcement Division and your local government. Selling legal weed isn’t like running a Mary Kay operation, though doing so in the gray and black areas has garnered quite a few green Cadillacs for those willing to take the risk.

But just because you’re SOL on selling cannabis-infused goodies doesn’t mean you can’t throw some ganja parties while trying to make a buck. Making and selling your own CBD-infused products is totally legal and doesn’t require you to jump through the same bureaucratic hoops, as long as that CBD is derived from non-psychoactive hemp. You could also sell smoking accessories, such as pipes and vaporizers, while giving your friends small free samples of your personal herb to test them out.

Have a question for our Stoner? Send it to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >