Ask a Stoner: Can I Host Weed-Selling Parties at My Home?

Dear Stoner: Can someone host parties at their home and sell their friends cannabis products? Could the hostess also deliver those products if her friends couldn’t drive?
Catherine
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Dear Catherine: Not unless the hostess keeps it very hush-hush. Selling any cannabis product with active THC requires a license from the Marijuana Enforcement Division and your local government. Selling legal weed isn’t like running a Mary Kay operation, though doing so in the gray and black areas has garnered quite a few green Cadillacs for those willing to take the risk.
But just because you’re SOL on selling cannabis-infused goodies doesn’t mean you can’t throw some ganja parties while trying to make a buck. Making and selling your own CBD-infused products is totally legal and doesn’t require you to jump through the same bureaucratic hoops, as long as that CBD is derived from non-psychoactive hemp. You could also sell smoking accessories, such as pipes and vaporizers, while giving your friends small free samples of your personal herb to test them out.
Have a question for our Stoner? Send it to marijuana@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!