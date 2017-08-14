 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The now-infamous groping photo, obtained by TMZ.
The now-infamous groping photo, obtained by TMZ.
TMZ.com

Jury Rules Denver DJ David Mueller Assaulted and Battered Taylor Swift

Lila Thulin | August 14, 2017 | 6:14pm
AA

After a lengthy trial, eight jurors determined that former Denver DJ David "Jackson" Mueller assaulted and battered Taylor Swift.

The verdict brings to close a case that began over four years ago, when Mueller "grabbed [Swift's] bare ass" (her under-oath words) at a meet-and-greet prior to Swift's sold-out Pepsi Center stop for her Red tour and was subsequently fired from his job as the co-host of 98.5 KYGO's morning show.

Related Stories

Mueller sued Swift, her mother, Andrea Swift, and radio manager Frank Bell for interfering with his contract, which led to his firing; Taylor Swift countersued, claiming that he sexually assaulted her.

Late on Friday, August 11, Swift was excused from liability for contractual interference by Judge William Martinez because of a lack of evidence; the jury excused her mother and Bell on Monday, August 14.

In a statement, Swift said, “I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.

She added: “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

 
Lila Thulin recently graduated from Stanford University, where she earned a Human Biology degree with a minor in Creative Writing (she also learned to bike no-handed). She’s an aficionado of libraries, bagels and art in all forms; she covers the latter as a Westword intern.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >