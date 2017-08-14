Jury Rules Denver DJ David Mueller Assaulted and Battered Taylor Swift

After a lengthy trial, eight jurors determined that former Denver DJ David "Jackson" Mueller assaulted and battered Taylor Swift.

The verdict brings to close a case that began over four years ago, when Mueller "grabbed [Swift's] bare ass" (her under-oath words) at a meet-and-greet prior to Swift's sold-out Pepsi Center stop for her Red tour and was subsequently fired from his job as the co-host of 98.5 KYGO's morning show.

Mueller sued Swift, her mother, Andrea Swift, and radio manager Frank Bell for interfering with his contract, which led to his firing; Taylor Swift countersued, claiming that he sexually assaulted her.

Late on Friday, August 11, Swift was excused from liability for contractual interference by Judge William Martinez because of a lack of evidence; the jury excused her mother and Bell on Monday, August 14.

In a statement, Swift said, “I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.

She added: “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

