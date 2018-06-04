The Milk Blossoms Are Enjoying the Moment

The members of the Milk Blossoms — singer and ukulele player Harmony Rose, keyboardist Blair Larson and beatboxer and vocalist Michelle Rocqet — are coming off the release of Dry Heave the Heavenly, which dropped this spring. The band will be playing the Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 23.

“It’s kind of like getting married," says Rocqet, about releasing the album. "You plan for all of these months, and then it happens, and then it’s just a hard chill afterward. People have been really amazing about the record, and we’re very proud of it."

Recorded live at Youth on Record, Dry Heave the Heavenly is a soulful album that accomplishes what the best sophomore albums do: It builds upon the sound of the first record while bringing in new elements. In this case, the Milk Blossoms lean hard into the Agnes Obel-like eeriness that got them here in the first place while experimenting with the creative and recording processes.