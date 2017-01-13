Twelve of Denver's Best Punk Bands, 2016 Edition

Barbed Wire Tom Murphy

Punk has ebbed and flowed in Denver's underground music world since the mid-70s. The current wave of the genre has been one of its most diverse, both demographically and musically. What follows, in alphabetical order, are twelve of the best of Denver's punk bands that were active in 2016.

Allout Helter Tom Murphy

1. Allout Helter

2015 Album: Ruins

At the intersection of thrash and melodic hardcore, Allout Helter has been active since the Summer of 2008. Political without being preachy, this five piece band anticipates the release of its next album later in 2017.

Barbed Wire Tom Murphy

2. Barbed Wire

Latest release: 2015 demo

Including former members of Hot White and Chase Ambler, Barbed Wire is a modern D-beat band. That style of music which threads together hardcore, anarcho punk and thrash, emphasizing the sharper edges of all three, is particularly suited to Barbed Wire's pointed anthems against war, sexism and late capitalism.

Big City Drugs Tom Murphy

3. Big City Drugs

2016 EP: Human Cargo

All the members of Big City Drugs are professional comedians. That is probably why at live shows the group harnesses tension from dealing with a wide variety of crowds and channels it into an explosive performance style with humorless songs that reflect the thoughtful minds behind both the music and the comedy. Sonically, Big City Drugs evokes the bluesy garage punk sound of New Bomb Turks.

Cheap Perfume Tom Murphy

4. Cheap Perfume

2016 Album: Nailed It

Cheap Perfume's Nailed It is the blast of irreverence and creatively critical commentary the world needs right now. A fascinating combination of youthful energy and mature, nuanced perspective, Cheap Perfume's songwriting sidesteps some of the more ill-advised rhetoric that usually comes from having little life experience. The energetic live shows more than live up to the promise of the record.

The Corner Girls Tom Murphy

5. The Corner Girls

2016 EP: demo$

Musically The Corner Girls sound like they came right out of that wave of garage punk that tapered off a couple years back. Except this band brings a dynamism to the structure of its songs those bands often didn't possess. That and the acerbic wit of its lyrics aimed at the wearying silliness of patriarchal culture makes The Corner Girls stand out.

Herse Tom Murphy

6. Herse

2016 Release: Parasitic Death/Herse “Cathartic Noise” split

On the surface, this duo is a grindcore band. But if you pay close attention, its pacing is unusual and its noisy elements place it on grind's more experimental end, even as the band's short songs are Napalm Death-worthy.

Read on for more of Denver's best punk bands.

