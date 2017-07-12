Eleven of Denver's Best Weekly Club Nights and Music Events

EXPAND The Black Box hosts some of Denver's best club nights. Aaron Thackeray

Keeping up a weekly music event or club night takes a lot of work. Fortunately, Denver isn't short on DJs and musicians hustling for the city's nightlife. Here are eleven of the best weekly music events in the Mile High City.

DJ Cozmos Mudwulf | Milk | April 11, 2015 Tom Murphy

DJ Mudwulf in the Green Room

Saturdays, 9 p.m.

Milk

Every Saturday in the Green Room of Milk, DJ Mudwulf brings the more experimental end of recent goth and industrial music to the club. On occasion, Mudwulf will bring in a local underground band with a dance-music component to its sound. French Kettle Station, Mirror Fears and Church Fire have all performed on Mudwulf's night, making it more adventurous than the average DJ event.

El Chapultepec is the oldest blues bar in Denver. Westword.com

Blues Jam Session With David Booker

Mondays, 8:30 p.m.

El Chapultepec

Guitarist David Booker has performed with Bo Diddley, Solomon Burke and Rufus Thomas. In short, he has nothing to prove and hosts this jam session for the sheer joy of playing blues, as in the real thing. Come down and become a better player by participating, or just watch some masters and masters-to-be in action.

Lipgloss

Fridays, 9 p.m.

Milk

Lipgloss is the longest-running indie DJ night in the United States. This is partly because its founders were tapped into the zeitgeist early on and organized a DJ and dance night that was hip and cool but didn't seem elitist. This event has long prided itself on being a dance night, even for people who don't like dance nights. Bringing in a host of guest DJs over the years, including JD Samson of Le Tigre, Carlos Dengler of Interpol and, for its sixteen-year anniversary, Andrew W.K., Lipgloss has survived the ups and downs of the format and is now back to a weekly party where the musical talent outshines most similar fare in town.

EXPAND Go Star closed down a day of music at Dazzle at the Westword Music Showcase in 2016. Tom Murphy

Live American Jazz

Fridays, 5:30 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

With hosts and performers as accomplished and creative as trumpet player Josh Trinidad and pianist John Wirtz, this is not just a solid jazz night. It's also one where you might see the genre pushed into new territories.

Maryoke Photo from Allison Young's announcement of return of Maryoke

Maryoke

Thursdays, 8 p.m.

Hamburger Mary's

Allison Young ran the karaoke night at Hamburger Mary's for years at the old location at Franklin and 17th Avenue, garnering a bit of a cult following for her humor, innate singing talent and ability to make you feel like a star for having the nerve to sing in front of friends and strangers. After taking her Alleycat Karaoke night to other venues, she's now back with a residency at the new Hamburger Mary's location two blocks away.

