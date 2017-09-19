Denver's Latest Strategy to Kill the Denver 420 Rally

Denver city officials are attempting to ban the rally's longtime organizers from staging the event for at least the next three years.

Organizers of the Denver 420 Rally have been prohibited from applying for a Denver event permit for three years as a result of complaints about security and cleanup issues at this year's edition, and their priority status with the city was rescinded. Attorney Rob Corry, representing lead planner Miguel Lopez and his team, will formally appeal the decision at a hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. today, September 19, and he says the city's pre-hearing statement, accessible below, includes a new and suspect tactic to justify actions that he sees as totally unreasonable.

City rules state that priority status for event organizers can be revoked if five violations are found to have taken place. Corry told us during a May interview that he felt the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Denver agency running point on the ban effort, had trumped up charges in order to reach this total. And now he's even more certain that's the case, given that the accusations have changed.

"Much of these filings are of a routine nature," he notes via email. "But the interesting uptake is that the city has backed away from claiming any violation for 'noise' at all."