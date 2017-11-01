Goodbye, City Park Golf Course. Please Don't Lose Your Views.

I don't remember what I scored the first time I played City Park Golf Course some two years ago. But I do remember looking west from the front nine and seeing my first clear view of Denver's skyline. The unexpected sight caught me by surprise, and would wind up being infinitely more memorable than the sad number at the end of my score card that day.

The course is neither the city's prettiest nor the most accommodating. The clubhouse is only accessible from holes one and eighteen, and the driving range doesn't allow drivers. But like an old, comfortable sweater, it has become my go-to course.

Starting today, November 1, City Park Golf Course will be closed for two years to accommodate a stormwater detention area that the city says will mitigate heavy rainfall from surrounding neighborhoods into the South Platte River. Opponents are adamant that the Platte to Park Hill plan is connected to the ever-controversial Interstate 70 reconstruction and that the large project violates the city's rules about park usage (last week a judge ruled against plaintiffs in a lawsuit that argued the latter).