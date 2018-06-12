Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections

This is the intersection that's registered the most accidents from January 1, 2017, to April 30, 2018. More details below.

Editor's note: This post is the third in our series about traffic in Denver. Click to read our previous items, "Denver's Longest Traffic Signal and Wait Times on Major Routes" and "Denver's Fight to Prevent Total Traffic Gridlock Downtown."

Our updated list of the ten intersections with the most accidents in Denver right now testifies to the changing traffic patterns in Denver. Only two spots on the roster are repeats from our previous most-dangerous-intersections report, published in November.

Among those new to the list is the intersection that has the longest traffic signal in the Mile High City: North Speer at Wewatta Street, whose cycle regularly takes 150 seconds, or two and a half minutes, to free drivers from their bondage.