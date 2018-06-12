 


This is the intersection that's registered the most accidents from January 1, 2017, to April 30, 2018. More details below.
Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections

Michael Roberts | June 12, 2018 | 6:12am
Editor's note: This post is the third in our series about traffic in Denver. Click to read our previous items, "Denver's Longest Traffic Signal and Wait Times on Major Routes" and "Denver's Fight to Prevent Total Traffic Gridlock Downtown."

Our updated list of the ten intersections with the most accidents in Denver right now testifies to the changing traffic patterns in Denver. Only two spots on the roster are repeats from our previous most-dangerous-intersections report, published in November.

Among those new to the list is the intersection that has the longest traffic signal in the Mile High City: North Speer at Wewatta Street, whose cycle regularly takes 150 seconds, or two and a half minutes, to free drivers from their bondage.

The information was compiled by the Denver Police Department at our request. For a March 2017 roundup, the DPD focused on highway-exit crashes. But like our November followup, this one sticks to surface streets.

In addition to crash-stat sums for the period between January 1 and April 30 of this year, the police number-crunchers pulled together totals at the same intersections for all of 2017. The combined totals reveal that all ten intersections were the settings for at least thirty smash-ups, with the top location registering fifty in less than eighteen months.

Count down the photo-illustrated list below — and be careful out there.

North Tower Road at East 56th Avenue.
Number 10: North Tower Road at East 56th Avenue

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 12

2017 total: 18

Combined total: 30

Broadway at 20th Street.
Number 9: Broadway and 20th Street

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 12

2017 total: 19

Combined total: 31

West Mississippi Avenue at South Santa Fe Drive.
Number 8: West Mississippi Avenue at South Santa Fe Drive

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 14

2017 total: 19

Combined total: 33

West Evans Avenue at South Federal Boulevard.
Number 7: West Evans Avenue at South Federal Boulevard

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 13

2017 total: 22

Combined total: 35

North Speer Boulevard at Wewatta Street.
Number 6: North Speer Boulevard at Wewatta Street

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 13

2017 total: 28

Combined total: 41

North Speer Boulevard at Auraria Parkway.
Number 5: North Speer Boulevard at Auraria Parkway

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 12

2017 total: 32

Combined total: 44

West 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street.
Number 4 (tie): West 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 12

2017 total: 35

Combined total: 47

South Monaco Street at East Alameda Avenue.
Number 4 (tie): South Monaco Street at East Alameda Avenue

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 14

2017 total: 33

Combined total: 47

South Quebec Street at Leetsdale Drive.
Number 2: South Quebec Street at Leetsdale Drive

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 14

2017 total: 34

Combined total: 48

West Alameda Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive.
Number 1: West Alameda Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive

January 1-April 30, 2018 total: 13

2017 total: 37

Combined total: 50

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

