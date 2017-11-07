 


A photo from a multi-care pileup on Interstate 25 in March 2014 that killed one and injured thirty.
A photo from a multi-care pileup on Interstate 25 in March 2014 that killed one and injured thirty.
Photo by Lori Midson

Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections Right Now

Michael Roberts | November 7, 2017 | 6:12am
The ten intersections with the most accidents in Denver right now include plenty of well-traveled roadways in the metro area. If you live and work in the Mile High City, there's a good chance that you've driven through one or more of these danger zones this week.

I know I have. Indeed, several of them are on or near my daily commute to Westword's Golden Triangle office.

The information was compiled by the Denver Police Department at our request. The DPD also provided data for a March roundup of dangerous intersections — but for that post, the department focused on highway exits. This time around, the number-crunchers stuck to surface streets.

In addition to crash-stat sums for the period between January 1 and October 15 of this year, the police number-crunchers pulled together totals at the same intersections for all of 2016. As you'll see, only three of the ten intersections have been the setting for fewer crashes this year than last, even though the better part of two months remain in 2017.

Indeed, this year's most dangerous intersection to date has already registered 26 more smash-ups than in all of 2016. In contrast, the intersection in the seventh slot has the largest total for 2016 and 2017 combined: 66.

Count down the photo-illustrated list below. Note that one of the selections isn't exactly an intersection — but it's at a place you'll definitely recognize. Be careful out there.

North Peoria Street at East Albrook Drive.
North Peoria Street at East Albrook Drive.
Google Maps

Number 10: North Peoria Street/East Albrook Drive

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 23

Total from 2016: 27

Combined total: 50

North Lincoln Street at East Speer Boulevard.
North Lincoln Street at East Speer Boulevard.
Google Maps

Number 9 (tie): North Lincoln Street/East Speer Boulevard

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 25

Total from 2016: 21

Combined total: 46

The 8400 block of Peña Boulevard.
The 8400 block of Peña Boulevard.
Google Maps

Number 9 (tie): 8400 Block of Peña Boulevard

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 25

Total from 2016: 21

Combined total: 46

West Florida Avenue at South Federal Boulevard.
West Florida Avenue at South Federal Boulevard.
Google Maps

Number 7: West Florida Avenue/South Federal Boulevard

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 27

Total from 2016: 39

Combined total: 66



West Colfax Avenue at North Kalamath Street.
West Colfax Avenue at North Kalamath Street.
Google Maps

Number 6 (tie): West Colfax Avenue/North Kalamath Street

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 29

Total from 2016: 18

Combined total: 47

West Alameda Avenue at South Santa Fe Drive.
West Alameda Avenue at South Santa Fe Drive.
Google Maps

Number 6 (tie): West Alameda Avenue/South Santa Fe Drive

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 29

Total from 2016: 23

Combined total: 52

West Mississippi Avenue at South Federal Boulevard.
West Mississippi Avenue at South Federal Boulevard.
Google Maps

Number 4: West Mississippi Avenue/South Federal Boulevard

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 30

Total from 2016: 22

Combined total: 52



West 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street.
West 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street.
Google Maps

Number 3 (tie): West 6th Avenue/North Kalamath Street

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 31

Total from 2016: 17

Combined total: 48



West Alameda Avenue at South Federal Boulevard.
West Alameda Avenue at South Federal Boulevard.
Google Maps

Number 3 (tie): West Alameda Avenue/South Federal Boulevard

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 31

Total from 2016: 32

Combined total: 63



West 8th Avenue at North Speer Boulevard.
West 8th Avenue at North Speer Boulevard.
Google Maps

Number 1: West 8th Avenue/North Speer Boulevard

Total from January-October 15, 2017: 37

Total from 2016: 11

Combined total: 48

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

