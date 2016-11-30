Elizabeth Ruiz: I Kept Von Miller Sex Tape "Because I Used It to Play With Myself"

Elizabeth Ruiz during a TMZ interview. Additional videos and more below. TMZ

Update: Instagram model Elizabeth Ruiz, who reportedly wanted $2.5 million to destroy a sex tape co-starring Denver Broncos superstar Von Miller (see our previous coverage below), has made her first public comments about the controversy to TMZ — and to put it mildly, they're bizarre.

In a video on view below, Ruiz stresses that she never tried to extort Miller, who sought and received a restraining order preventing her from selling or distributing the recording, even though she acknowledges that attorneys representing her contacted the Super Bowl MVP's representatives and suggested the $2.5 million figure.

Moreover, Ruiz says she didn't delete the recording after she and Miller returned from a getaway in Cancún this past June because she was using it as a masturbation aid.

"Me and Von ended up having sex in a room," Ruiz says in the clip. "While we were having sex, he was like, 'We should record this....' When I finally give in, I'm like, 'Okay, we'll record this.' So I pulled out my phone and we started recording. The whole time, everything was consensual."

After the trip, Ruiz says Miller called and asked her to send him the recording. She turned down his request in part because "he had recorded clips on his phone as well. I felt like he had enough on his phone," she maintains, adding, "He never asked me to delete it. Not once. There was no 'gotcha.' I didn't say 'Gotcha' or anything like that."

Ruiz insists that "I never, never-ever-ever, went up to Von to ask for $2.5 million or for a dollar. I never said to Von, 'Give me this much money.'" Yet she acknowledges that "my attorney went to them and told them what the situation was — that there was a tape that had been recorded in Cancún. They threw out the first number. They said, 'This much,' and my attorney counter-offered with this $2.5 million."

The TMZ piece concludes with a correspondent asking Ruiz why she didn't delete the recording when she returned from Mexico. She replies, "Because I used it to play with myself."

Here's the TMZ interview, followed by our earlier post.

Original post, 10:47 a.m. November 16: Last week in Los Angeles, attorneys for a client known in court documents only as DOE petitioned a judge to issue a restraining order against Instagram model Elizabeth Ruiz in order to prevent her from releasing a sex tape in which he co-starred.

Von Miller and Elizabeth Ruiz, who he's reportedly suing over a sex tape. Videos and more below. File photo/ YouTube

Ruiz is accused of attempting to use the recording for purposes of blackmail. The alleged price tag for keeping it out of the spotlight: $2.5 million.

Who is DOE? According to The Smoking Gun, which broke the story, he's none other than Denver Broncos star and current Super Bowl MVP Von Miller.

In addition to sources who are said to have confirmed that Miller is the man behind the court action, the website notes that Vanguard Sports Group, the agency that represents him, originally filed the paperwork.

Neither Miller nor Ruiz are commenting publicly about the reports. However, the Smoking Gun has shared nine pages of the document in question, which offer a vivid portrait of the conflict.

The following account is based on these pages, which can be viewed at the bottom of this post. Also included here are several videos from Ruiz's YouTube channel.

According to the petition, the plaintiff, whom we'll refer to as Miller, "has worked hard his entire life to hone his skills and become one of the most talented people at his craft in the United States and the world. [Miller] has received the highest honors, awards and accolades available in his profession and is widely recognized as the world's best at his job. [Miller] earns his living not only from his ability to outperform others with his skills but also with the incumbent fame that comes with his unparalleled talent in a high-profile profession. His ability to benefit from this fame depends on the appeal of his persona to many different people from virtually all walks of life, including families and children."

This passage adds that Miller "cannot count on this appeal if Ruiz exposes images of him in the most intimate of physical acts between a man and a woman, done in private and intended to remain private."

The portrayal of Ruiz is far less positive. The document states that she "has not achieved a similar level of success in her chosen career path, but desperately craves fame and fortune. She is willing to betray [Miller's] trust and to shame and humiliate him to achieve her craven aims. Ruiz herself has stated that she wants to 'be the next Kim Kardashian' and hopes to be catapulted to fame and fortune with a sex tape at [Miller's] expense and without his permission."

The recording itself is said to have been made in June 2016, when Miller met Ruiz in Cancún, Mexico. While there, the pair engaged in "consensual sexual intercourse while they were alone indoors," the petition maintains, adding, "Ruiz recorded the sexual intercourse on Ruiz's cellular phone, and [Miller] insisted at all times that the recording be kept private. Ruiz agreed that she would keep the recording private."

After returning to the U.S., the suit says that Miller asked Ruiz to destroy the recording, but while she responded to his request with a "Gotcha," she failed to erase it.

Cut to September 16, when Kevin Blatt, who's identified as a "sex tape broker," allegedly contacted a representative of Miller's on what he characterized as a "sensitive matter." The next day, Blatt spoke to Andrew Kim, an attorney for Miller, and told him, according to the document, that Ruiz wanted to sell the sex tape and had already approached TMZ to see if that site was interested. And while TMZ didn't bite, Blatt implied that other buyers probably would. To that end, he offered to "do a deal" with Miller to keep the recording private.

Early the next month, Kim met with another attorney representing Ruiz, Corey Boddie. At that get-together, Boddie "showed portions of the recording and claimed Ruiz owned the intellectual property rights in it." He added that the only people she'd previously shown the recording to were Boddie, Blatt and her mother.

More back-and-forths between attorneys and representatives took place over the next couple of weeks.

Then, on October 14, Boddie is quoted as telling another of Miller's lawyers, Martin Singer, that Ruiz "is itchy," that she "could care less" about the law, and "she wants $2,500,000 to transfer ownership of the recording" to Miller.

A few days after that, Boddie revealed that Ruiz had "disengaged" him as her counsel — and on October 30, attorney Kim sent her a letter confirming that Miller "does not consent to release of the recording" and stressing that putting it out would violate a California law that calls for punishment of up to six months in county jail and fines of as much as $1,000.

Earlier this week, the restraining order against Ruiz was granted. Look below to see the nine pages of the original petition.