First Breckenridge Skier Death This Season, Tenth in Past Three

A thus-far-unidentified male skier died at Breckenridge ski area yesterday, March 8. He is the first fatality at Breckenridge during the 2017-2018 season but the tenth since 2015-2016. In addition, the skier is the third person to lose his life on or near Breckenridge's Peak 8 during that span.

As we've reported, the overall number of in-bounds skiing casualties in Colorado is down this season in comparison with the last one. The death at Breckenridge is the fourth in Colorado circa 2017-2018, as compared to fourteen fatalities of this type in 2016-2017.

The first person to die skiing in Colorado this season was Collin Zak, a 23-year-old Ohioan and member of the U.S. Armed Forces, who died snowboarding at Monarch on December 2. Nathan Enright, a 21-year-old who'd recently moved to Larimer County from Libertyville, Illinois, to attend college, was severely injured at Keystone that same day and removed from life support on December 5, three days before the incident was made public. And college ski champ Leon Christopher also died at Keystone after an accident on February 25.