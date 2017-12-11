Nathan Enright's Death Is Second at Colorado Ski Resort This Season

Nathan Enright, a 21-year-old who'd recently moved to Larimer County from Libertyville, Illinois, to attend college, is the second person to have died at a Colorado ski resort during the 2017-2018 season. Enright's injury took place while snowboarding at Keystone on December 2, the same day U.S. Armed Services member Collin Zak perished at Monarch — but his death wasn't reported for nearly a week.

The reasons for this delay include the specifics of Enright's situation and the peculiarities of the process used in Colorado to reveal such fatalities.

As we've noted in our previous coverage of Colorado ski area deaths, state and/or federal agencies don't officially gather information about resort casualties. That task is left to the ski areas themselves or industry groups such as Colorado Ski Country USA, which is associated with 22 resorts in the state, or the National Ski Areas Association, a Lakewood-based organization that compiles an annual list of deaths across the country sans names, locations or specific details.