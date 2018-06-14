Average Metro Denver Rent Blows Past $2K for a Two-Bedroom

Last October, rent prices in metro Denver finally seemed to be leveling off after a long period when they kept climbing higher and higher amid the Mile High City's scorching housing market. But the situation has steadily grown worse for renters throughout 2018, with increases reaching a new annual peak last month.

That record didn't last long. New figures show the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment within Denver's city limits is just a shade under $2,000 per month, and that figure has been surpassed in a popular suburb for the first time this year.

The data comes from Zumper's June 2018 report, which reveals that the median rent in the state of Colorado as a whole for all apartments, no matter the number of bedrooms, was $1,224 last month. But finding a place for under that figure in metro Denver is a challenge.