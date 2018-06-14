Average Metro Denver Rent Blows Past $2K for a Two-Bedroom

Last October, rent prices in metro Denver finally seemed to be leveling off after a long period when they kept climbing higher and higher amid the Mile High City's scorching housing market. But the situation has steadily grown worse for renters throughout 2018, with increases reaching a new annual peak last month.
That record didn't last long. New figures show the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment within Denver's city limits is just a shade under $2,000 per month, and that figure has been surpassed in a popular suburb for the first time this year.
The data comes from Zumper's June 2018 report, which reveals that the median rent in the state of Colorado as a whole for all apartments, no matter the number of bedrooms, was $1,224 last month. But finding a place for under that figure in metro Denver is a challenge.
The average rent for a one-bedroom is south of the aforementioned total in four nearby communities — Thornton, Arvada, Aurora and Northglenn — but above it in eight other places. And the least expensive two-bedroom average in the metro area (again, in Northglenn) was $1,370.
Even more alarming: The median rent price only went down in three of twelve communities analyzed on a month-to-month basis and dipped in none as compared to the same month last year. Indeed, the rent cost for a two-bedroom in Denver proper is a gag-inducing 15.80 percent higher year over year.
Count down the twelve cities surveyed by Zumper below, ranked by median price for a two-bedroom apartment.
Number 12: Northglenn
Median two-bedroom price: $1,370
Month-to-month change: 1.50 percent
Year-to-year change: 0.70 percent
Number 11: Thornton
Median two-bedroom price: $1,440
Month-to-month change: -2.00 percent
Year-to-year change: 14.30 percent
Number 10 (tie): Aurora
Median two-bedroom price: $1,450
Month-to-month change: -0.70 percent
Year-to-year change: 6.60 percent
Number 10 (tie): Arvada
Median two-bedroom price: $1,450
Month-to-month change: 5.10 percent
Year-to-year change: 3.60 percent
Number 8: Castle Rock
Median two-bedroom price: $1,500
Month-to-month change: -3.80 percent
Year-to-year change: 4.20 percent
Number 7: Lakewood
Median two-bedroom price: $1,550
Month-to-month change: 4.00 percent
Year-to-year change: 7.60 percent
Number 6: Westminster
Median two-bedroom price: $1,610
Month-to-month change: 3.90 percent
Year-to-year change: 15.00 percent
Number 5: Parker
Median two-bedroom price: $1,660
Month-to-month change: 2.50 percent
Year-to-year change: 1.80 percent
Number 4. Littleton
Median two-bedroom price: $1,700
Month-to-month change: 0.00 percent
Year-to-year change: 3.70 percent
Number 3. Broomfield
Median two-bedroom price: $1,780
Month-to-month change: 0.00 percent
Year-to-year change: 2.90 percent
Number 2. Denver
Median two-bedroom price: $1,980
Month-to-month change: 1.00 percent
Year-to-year change: 15.80 percent
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Number 1: Centennial
Median two-bedroom price: $2,010
Month-to-month change: 5.20 percent
Year-to-year change: 14.20 percent
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!