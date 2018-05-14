Why the Denver Post Will Never Be Sold in a Standalone Deal

Journalists at the Denver Post continue to call for new ownership at the paper in the wake of its newsroom staff being slashed by nearly one-third at the behest of Alden Global Capital, the so-called vulture hedge fund that currently holds the property. But knowledgeable sources contacted by Westword believe strongly that Alden will never sell the Post in a standalone deal because the paper's operations are so intertwined with those of more than a dozen other publications in Colorado that a split could well kill.

And that's not to mention the profits from all of these publications, which continue to pile up. The Post earned $28 million in fiscal year 2017, our sources confirm, while the other Colorado papers collectively generated $8 million.

These observations echo ones recently shared with us by former Post owner Dean Singleton after he resigned as the newspaper's chairman and also left his position on its editorial board. In speaking about MediaNews Group, the Post parent company that merged with Digital First Media, which is controlled by Alden, in 2013, he said, "I see very little hope that Alden will sell the Denver Post. It's the core newspaper for MediaNews. It's a very important part of keeping Digital First together. There certainly would be tax complications and corporate overhead complications, and for now, the Post throws off a lot of cash. So I don't see any interest in their part to sell. That could change someday, but I don't see any prospect that's going to happen."