Beer Calendar: Don't Miss Tappings at Upslope, Cerebral, Wit's End, Renegade

Beer is a social beverage, according to Colorado Startup Brews. Colorado Startup Brews

What do you get when you combine home brews, entrepreneurship and charity? The answer is Colorado Startup Brews, a quintessentially Colorado networking event. Here's how it works: Participating startup companies each home-brewed a beer that was then judged last month by numerous beer experts, writers and credentialed beer judges (including Westword's Jonathan Shikes).

Then, on September 9, from 5 to 9 p.m., the companies and their employees will gather at the McNichols Building in City Park, where they will serve the beers and network with each other and other attendees. Tickets, $25, include a tasting glass and lots of beer and opportunity; they are available at costartupbrews.com. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the Dear Jack Foundation, which "serves the adolescent and young adult cancer community through collaboration, support, and focused initiatives." The winner of the home brew competition will be announced at 8 p.m at the event.

Wednesday, September 7

It's Fresh Hop Cask Month at the Copper Kettle, which has created each of this month's casks with local hops. Copper Kettle's team harvested four pounds of fresh Cascade hops from a Brew Club Member's back yard to create this week's cask, pouring at 4.7 percent ABV. The Savory Life will be on hand with food.

Lost Highway Brewing will bring back its traditional Oktoberfest-style beer today at 3 p.m. The beer is called LostOberFest.

Upslope's canning line. Upslope Brewing

Thursday, September 8

Grapefruit Endpoint Triple IPA is back at Renegade Brewing. This powerful elixir was brewed with grapefruit and lots of hops. It will be on tap and for sale in cans.

As it does every year, Euclid Hall will celebrate the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6-8) with a series of intimate craft beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery and a brewery expert on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Call to Arms Brewing.

It's time for another installment of Upslope Brewing's Lee Hill Series. In this case, Volume 9 is a Barrel-Aged Doppelbock, which debuts today at the Boulder brewery's original taproom from 5 to 9 p.m. At 9.1 percent ABV, it is "a stronger and maltier version of the traditional German bock beer," the brewery says. It was aged for several months in three different barrel types: Maryland Style Rye Whiskey (50 percent), Añejo Tequila (29 percent) and American Whiskey (21 percent). "Floral tequila, vanilla and spiced pecan notes overlay a nutty, raisin-like malt structure to create an innovative barrel aged lager." Try it on tap or buy a 19.2-ounce can to go. The Ginger Pig will be serving up food truck eats.

Avery Brewing will tap a new beer called Pow Day Coffee IPA (which will also be sold in twelve-ounce cans) today in honor of a partnership with Freeskier magazine; the event will also include live music. The two Boulder companies are working together on some "special events and exclusive content," the brewery says. "The partnership will help Avery Brewing Co reach Freeskier’s large and influential following of skiers and winter enthusiasts across the country, and highlight Avery’s love for the Colorado mountains as well as increase its national presence of popular brands, including the release of Out of Bounds Stout in cans and the special release of Pow Day IPA." The 8.1 percent ABV beer was brewed with Simcoe, Chinook and Bravo hops, along with Organic Columbia Narino and Organic Honduras Las Capucas Omar Rodriguez coffee.

Friday, September 9

Cerebral Brewing brings back its 8.5 percent ABV Tandem Jetpack, "a double IPA brewed with oats and heavily hopped with Simcoe, El Dorado and Vic Secret," the brewery says. "After numerous requests to revive this beer, we've done so and we're planning on it becoming a more frequent contributor to the tap board. We'll be showing awesome movies featuring jetpacks all night on the big screen." Burger Chief will be in the house with burgers, fries and onion rings.

Copper Kettle Brewing will tap Peach Golden Ale made with fresh Palisade peaches today. Flex-Able Food Trucks on hand with food.

Dry Dock Brewing Co. has "brought down some sunkissed Palisade peaches and is going to make a fun twist on our newly released Half Moon Pumpkin Ale," today, the brewery says. It will be tapped at 3 p.m. at the Aurora brewery's original South Dock location.

Tour de Fat rolls again in Denver. New Belgium Brewing

Saturday, September 10

Station 26 Brewing will host a rare bottle release today starting at 1 p.m., offering Barrel Aged Belgian Golden Strong on tap and in 750-ml bottles ($18 each). The beer was brewed with Belgian pilsner malt, candi sugar, Saaz hops, and yeast from East Flanders, then aged in Hungarian oak Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels for over twelve months.

Wit's End Brewing will celebrate its fifth anniversary today with a party from noon to 9 p.m. featuring special beer releases representing the history and future of the brewery (the lineup is too long to list, brewery owner Scott Witsoe says). There will also be food from Tacos El Huequito and Peaceful Creations Ice Cream. And finally, the brewery will be raffling off swag, an opportunity to brew with the Wit’s End crew, "and thanks to a kind donation from brewery friend Jack Black (yes that Jack Black), we have a one-of-a-kind cigar box guitar signed by the duo of Tenacious D," Wit's End says.

Today is National Sour Beer Day, and Black Shirt Brewing is celebrating by tapping a brand new beer, Dry-Hopped Yuzu & Lemongrass Gose. "This is one of the more unique beers that we've made and it's a refreshing take on an old German style of tart, salted wheat beers," the brewery says. "Being that we do not brew within the traditional framework of style guidelines, we decided to incorporate some non-traditional ingredients to make an absolutely one-of-a-kind beer."

Rhein Haus Denver will host Fort Collins Brewery today for an Oktoberfest party starting at 5 p.m. "Try German brews including FCB’s 2015 GABF Gold Medal Winner Oktoberfest. FCB’s pride and joy will pair perfectly with the featured entree, a spicy merguez sausage made with FCB’s Oktoberfest and topped with eggplant chutney, feta and pickled fresno peppers," the brewery says. Rhein Haus and FCB "will be giving away glassware and swag all night long. Grab your lederhosen or dirndl and practice your arm strength as there will be multiple stein holding contests throughout the night. And don’t forget about indoor boules.

Sanitas Brewing in Boulder is turning three years old. To celebrate, the brewery will release its first bottle and tap some new or rare beers; more details TBA. There will also be a yoga class, a cornhole tournament with prizes, a taco-eating contest from McDevitt Taco Supply, and music by the Sixty Minute Men.

You've seen them before: Thousands of costumed people riding crazy bikes through the streets around City Park. Maybe this is the year you should join in on New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat, which the Fort Collins beer company calls "a traveling celebration of all things bike. Things kick off at 10 a.m. today on the west side of City Park with bike registration; the ride itself begins at 11 a.m. and runs through the streets before returning to the park for a full day of sometimes freaky music, food, beer, sideshows, spectacle, comedy and games. The event is free, but all donations and proceeds from beer and merchandise sales will go to Denver-area nonprofits, Bike Denver and Denver Cruiser Ride. There will be several stages featuring music from Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, Ben Sollee, The Parlor Pickers, Chimney Choir, Brent Cowles, and The Other Black. And as for beer, New Belgium will bring its lineup of flagships, as well as seasonals like Citradelic Tangerine IPA, and more esoteric beers from its Lips of Faith series. It’s also the only place to try Carnie Blood, a beer made in honor of the Tour de Fat Carnies. Carnie Blood Vol. 3 is an Imperial Stout brewed with two single-origin cocoas and chicory. Pre-register and donate to receive a limited-edition Tour de Fat license plate, sunglasses, or patch at http://bit.ly/2bt4igy. Check Facebook for more details and to find out how you can swap your car for a bike with New Belgium.

The third annual Lafayette Brew Festival takes place today from 2 to 7 p.m. with beers from 23 breweries and cider makers. For details, go to lafayettecolorado.com.

Breakfast and beer all in one. Renegade Brewing

Sunday, September 11

Station 26 Brewing will bring back its monthly Bluegrass Brunch today with plenty of beer, live music from Ginny Mules, donuts from Glazed and Confuzed Doughnuts, and barbecue from Turn-In BBQ.

Pancakes Maple Porter returns to Renegade Brewing today at 4 p.m. Celebrate the release of the beer by having breakfast for dinner in the taproom; $15 includes a sixteen-ounce pour of Pancakes Maple Porter and a pancake dinner with different toppings.

Odd 13 Brewing in Lafayette brings back its Origin Series of taproom-only can sales — and today's is a big one: Codename Super Duper Fan. A double IPA version of its popular Codename Superfan IPA, the beer will go on sale at 11 a.m. and is bound to go quickly. Buy a case and receive a free pint glass; there is a limit of one case per person.

Thursday, September 15

As it does every year, Euclid Hall will celebrate the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6-8) with a series of intimate craft beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery, and a brewery expert on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Prost Brewing.

Friday, September 16

Diebolt Brewing plans to celebrate its third anniversary with a weekend filled with beer, food and events. They will kick things off today by tapping Bourbon Barrel Aged Russian Imperial Stout, Magdalena Double Pale Ale and others. Baby E's BBQ and American Cultures Kombucha will be on site, and there will be a comedy show at 8 p.m.

The Loveland Oktoberfest returns to Grimm Brothers Brewhouse today from 3 to 9 p.m. and tomorrow, featuring beer from seven Loveland breweries: Verboten, Loveland Aleworks, Crow Hop, Big Beaver, Buckhorn, Big Thompson and Grimm Brothers. There will also be food from Gunter’s Bavarian Grill, The Road Grill, Bedrock BBQ, Styria Bakery, Chaulkboard Gourmet Express, and Artisan Pops. Neue Polka Colorado, a local CSU polka band, will kick off the live music at 6 p.m.

New bottles from Baere Brewing. Baere Brewing Facebook page

Saturday, September 17

Join Station 26 Brewing today for an Oktoberfest celebration with Oktoberfest lager served by the liter in Station 26 branded maßkrüge. There will also be a live punk oompah band, brats from Matt's Snack Shack, pretzels by City Pretzel Company, and a masskrugstemmen (stein-holding contest).

Baere Brewing will release four different bottles today. They are: the brewery's house saison, bottle-conditioned with Brettanomyces ($10 for a 750 ml bottle); Cannebruin, a mixed-culture barrel-fermented sour brown aged on cranberry puree ($12 for a 375 ml bottle); Ceribruin, a mixed-culture barrel-fermented sour brown aged on tart cherry puree ($12 for a 375 ml bottle); and Raspberry Table Sour, Baere's table sour aged on raspberry puree ($12 for a 750 ml bottle). There is a limit of two bottles per person.

Lost Highway Brewing will celebrate its birthday and tap a pumpkin beer, Pumpnik Pie-Eyed, today starting at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks, a pumpkin-carving contest, prizes and live music.

Diebolt Brewing will continue its third-anniversary celebration today by tapping Wethers Weizenbock and Cabernet BA Biere de Triomphe. There will also be a cornhole tournament at noon, live music from the Gold Company from 8 to 10 p.m., and food from Pavlo's Taste of Ukraine and Pink Zebra Cupcakes.

Celebrate hops with Cannonball Creek Brewing in Golden today when it releases Project Alpha #10, the tenth in a series of experimental IPAs that will feature ten different hop varietals. The series has gained attention for its excellent quality. A previous favorite in the Project Alpha series will also be on tap, along with several other special releases, the brewery says. In addition, il porcellino salumi will be offering a meat-and-beer pairing flight for purchase, and Mybeer Pickles will be sampling and selling Mindbender IPA pickles. The Crock Spot food truck will also be on hand. A free pint glass will be given to the first 120 guests who purchase a pint of Project Alpha X. There will be live music from 7 to 9 p.m.

Parry's Pizza in Highlands Ranch in pouring an amazing La Folie five-year vertical today featuring the 2012-2016 versions of this New Belgium sour beer pioneer. "La Folie is one of few sour beers in this state that just about everyone that like sours knows and adores. It is typically readily available at both the small corner liquor store and the large, sprawling liquor stores which allows just about any craft beer enthusiast the opportunity to purchase, sip and revel in it's fine flavors. It just so happens that we were thinking plenty in advance when we stashed away our first keg of this crafty sour back in 2012," Parry's says. The tasting starts at 11 a.m. Parry's will sell them a la carte or in verticals or three ounces each, for $30.

Locavore Beer Works in Littleton is bringing the bier today and tomorrow with its second annual Oktoberfest celebration. Seven beers will be tapped today: Friend of the Devil Schwarzbier, Kolsch, Das Litre Beer Marzen, Monica Berlinski Berliner Weisse, Locavator Dopplebock, Muncher Dunkel, and Uberweizen Hefeweizen. Also, look for German-style food offerings from Pile High Burgers and hot Bavarian pretzels from Baker Street Pretzels. Pre-order your custom Locavore Maß in the tap room by September 10 for $20 (first fill included). Extras will be available for purchase on the day of for $25 (first fill included). Keep that Maß with you throughout the year and become part of the Locavore "Litre Club," where you can get an $8 fill on select styles of beer every Monday.

The Loveland Oktoberfest continues at Grimm Brothers Brewhouse today from noon to 9 p.m., featuring beer from seven Loveland breweries: Verboten, Loveland Aleworks, Crow Hop, Big Beaver, Buckhorn, Big Thompson and Grimm Brothers. There will also be food from Gunter’s Bavarian Grill, the Road Grill, Bedrock BBQ, Styria Bakery, Chaulkboard Gourmet Express and Artisan Pops. Today, there will be live music from Dave Beagle, William’s Reserve and Hazmat. Also, wear your dirndl and lederhosen for the best-dressed contest at 2 p.m. and a stein-hoisting contest at 4:30. The Loveland Big Thompson Kiwanis Club will run hammerschlagen, cornhole, carpet ball, ladder ball, washer toss and more. Money raised from playing games will go directly to Kiwanis Club.

The Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar, located in an old jail in Buena Vista, will host an all-Colorado Oktoberfest today featuring German-style brews from only Colorado breweries. "Didn't know there were enough Colorado made German beers to fill our taps? Guess again," the Jailhouse says; a beer list is TBA. There will be hot pretzels and a German eats from The Divide, a food trailer, as well as traditional Oktoberfest games like barrel races. Costumes encouraged.

Sunday, September 18

Factotum Brewhouse will bring back Oatmaha today, a beer brewed in honor of Peyton Manning and his connections to both Indianapolis and Colorado. And although Peyton has retired, the Indianapolis Colts will be visiting the Denver Broncos for a game today. The brewery will open early for this special tailgate party, including lawn games and the Streetz food truck. They will also be offering an Oatmaha swag bag that includes an Oatmaha shirt (blue or orange), an Oatmaha koozie, and two free pours of Oatmaha. The game will be on all TVs and Factotum's 100-inch projector screen.

Locavore Beer Works in Littleton continues its Oktoberfest celebration today with seven beers (see above), as well as German-style food from 808 Fusion Grindz and Bavarian pretzels.

Thursday, September 22

As it does every year, Euclid Hall will celebrate the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6-8) with a series of intimate craft beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery and a brewery expert on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Odd 13 Brewing.

EXPAND Black Shirt's new can art. Black Shirt Brewing

Friday, September 23

Join Black Shirt Brewing for the release of its new cans. "They are colorful and unique, perfectly encapsulating the BSB essence and culture," the brewery says. They include: "Frontman, A mic'd up, hoppy and loud IPA; Stringbender, an amplified, resonant and expressive Saison; and Timekeeper, a precise, balanced and crisp Rye Pale Ale." DJ Details will be spinning tunes on the patio.

Saturday, September 24

The Rackhouse will host the first RiNo Oktoberfest today, starting at 11 a.m. and featuring fall seasonals and Oktoberfest beers and ciders from Bierstady Lagerhaus and C Squared Ciders (both located inside the Rackhouse building), Epic Brewing, Ratio Brewing, Our Mutual Friend, Beryls Beer, Black Shirt, Zephyr, Mockery and Stem Ciders. There will be classic German food, Oompah bands, a Masskrugstemmen Competition and more. Tickets are $20 at rinobeers.com and include mug rental, one liter of beer and a donation to the RINO Art District.

Thursday, September 29

As it does every year, Euclid Hall will celebrate the run-up to the Great American Beer Festival (which takes place October 6-8) with a series of intimate craft beer dinners. For the sixth year, each dinner will have a multi-course menu created to pair with the particular brewery and a brewery expert on hand to discuss the beers and answer any questions. Each dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets, $65 per person, are available at brownpapertickets.com. Today's dinner features beer from Funkwerks.

Saturday, October 1

It's time again for Gratitude!, Our Mutual Friend's annual anniversary celebration of friendship and the beer made possible by it. "Every year (the Saturday before GABF) we take the opportunity to celebrate you! We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our customers, friends, family, and countless people in the craft beer industry," the brewery says. "To show our appreciation we will have $4 standard and $5 special release pours all day and more than twenty beers on tap." There will also be food trucks, music, giveaways and at least six bottle releases. Those releases include: Gratitude 3 Sour Ale, 2016 American Wild Ale, 24FPS Golden Sour (2015 GABF Silver Winner), Thanatoid RIS aged in Laws Bourbon Barrels, Barleywine aged in Laws Bourbon Barrels, Barlerywine aged in Laws Rye Barrels, and Barleywine aged in Laws Wheat Barrels. For the taplist, go to OMF's Facebook page. No tickets needed.

The Post Brewing in Lafayette will host Townie Fest today from 1 to 5 p.m. "Guests will enjoy a variety of Oktoberfest-inspired food, limited-release beers from Brewmaster Bryan Selders, carnival games, swag giveaways, and a raffle. The festival will be held on the grounds surrounding The Post," the brewery says. There will also be all kinds of food, games, stein hoisting, kids activities, raflfes, dunk tank, costumes, and more. Ticket prices range from $10 to $100. Proceeds benefit the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

