How the California Wildfires Impacted a Denver Winery

Far from the wildfires that devastated parts of California's wine country in recent weeks, Chad Yetka, co-founder of Bigsby's Folly Winery & Restaurant at 3653 Wazee Street in RiNo, and I discussed the fire’s impact on the wine business. The grim subject seemed out of place in Bigsby's sunlit tasting room with its shimmering crystal chandeliers. Housed in the refurbished 1886 George Leyner Engineering Works building, the winery's whimsical yet elegant decor is a nod to the Roaring ’20s. The other inspiration is Bigsby, Chad and wife (and winery co-founder) Marla's beloved, now-passed-on golden retriever. A large drawing of the dog’s friendly face has a prominent place behind the bar, and an art-nouveau rendering of him wearing a suit and smoking a pipe adorns the wine labels.

The winery, which opened earlier this year, has been affected by the wildfires, as two thirds of its wine production and most of its grapes come from the Napa Valley. The winery’s 2017 malbec grapes were still on the vine when the fires started, and they may suffer from smoke taint, which could affect the taste. Fortunately, there’s a treatment for that, and Chad is quick to say how fortunate he and his wife feel.

The California wine country fires killed 42 people, displaced 100,000 residents, and destroyed 8,400 homes and other buildings. In Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties, 31 wineries were destroyed or damaged. According to Doug Caskey, executive director of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, the California grape harvest was 70 percent complete. The unharvested grapes could be tainted or lost. Even if spared the flames, fermenting wine could be damaged if exposed to too much heat. The loss, however, shouldn’t affect wine prices except for a few exclusive labels.