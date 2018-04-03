New Ballpark Cherry Cricket Aims for April 17 Opening

The transformation at 2220 Blake Street is nearly complete; the restaurant that was once a Breckenridge Brewery outpost and which most recently went by the name Breck on Blake will become the second outpost of the Cherry Cricket beginning April 17.

Owner Lee Driscoll says he's been looking to add a second Cherry Cricket since about 2011, but was concerned about how Denver would react. "We were always afraid we wouldn't be able to replicate it — that it would lose the fairy dust," he says. "So we didn't want to cookie-cutter it."

Instead, the new Cricket will focus on delivering the same iconic burgers and other menu items Denver has flocked to for decades, while offering a modern and comfortable dining space loosely divided into several unique sections. "Being honest," Driscoll adds, "if you're starting from scratch, you wouldn't want to make it look like the Cricket."