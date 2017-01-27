Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Opens Lowry Location
Chop Shop's 72-hour Onion Bliss soup is now available in Lowry.
Mark Antonation
We just named Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery one of the ten best fast-fine (or fine-casual) eateries in metro Denver, and now chef/owner Clint Wangsnes is serving his upscale cuisine in a new neighborhood. On January 26, a second Chop Shop opened — at 200 Quebec Street, in the former Salty Rita's space in Lowry.
Wangnsnes and co-owner Christian Anderson opened the first Chop Shop at 4990 East Colfax Avenue in July 2014, offering a menu of sous-vide proteins and eclectic flavor combinations, like a signature short rib cooked for 48 hours and served with a three-peppercorn hoisin glaze. Neighbors in nearby Park Hill, Hale and Montclair quickly took to the eatery, praising its family-friendly atmosphere, cocktails on tap and reasonable prices — especially considering the cuisine.
Now Lowry residents will be able to enjoy the same menu without the drive. The new Chop Shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
Chop Shop posted this message on its Facebook page yesterday:
