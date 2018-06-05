Where to Eat and Drink After 10 p.m. at Denver International Airport

Diners are hungry for late-night spots in Denver, and that includes at Denver International Airport. The airport has embarked on a building boom that will add more eating options and even outdoor patios on Concourse C, and the Great Hall's renovation into a shopping/eatertainment complex will begin this summer. But in the meantime?
After we published our recent piece on ten late-night dining options in Denver, we heard from longtime reader Harrison:
"Just saw your article about the paltry options available to late-night eaters in Denver and I wanted to add that past 10 p.m. you have almost no options at the airport. This is a place where people are routinely stranded for hours at all times of the day (and way outside the city) and it is nearly impossible to get a drink or a bite to eat after 10. I find this crazy since the other airport I frequent the most, Philadelphia, is generally considered one of the worst in the nation, yet during my many flight delays there I've had a plethora of dining and drinking options even at 2 a.m. Other than this, Denver has easily the best airport I've been to, so what's the deal?
We posed his question to the airport communications team, and after researching the issue, Emily Williams responded with this: "There are about twenty businesses at DEN that serve food past 10 p.m. (see list below). These are both traditional restaurants and travel convenience shops that typically offer prepackaged salads, sandwiches, wraps and other travel necessities.
"Because passenger traffic declines after 10 p.m., it can be difficult for food service businesses to justify late-night hours and full staffing," she continues. "However, some restaurants do adjust their operating hours to accommodate late-night flights depending on passenger traffic for that night. We’re always working to ensure that DEN offers services that meet travelers’ needs. We expect to add several new businesses this summer that will be open past 10 p.m."
But right now, there's not a single spot in the Terminal's Great Hall where you can get a drink after 10 p.m. (Fortunately, the Westin hotel is just across the plaza.)
Here's the current lineup of Denver International Airport food and beverage options after 10 p.m.; closing times vary. Clip and save for your summer travels:
In the Terminal:
Burger King
Einstein’s
On the A Concourse
McDonald’s (24/7!)
Chef Jimmy’s Bistro and Spirits
Quizno’s
On the B Concourse:
Elway’s
Pour La France
On the C Concourse:
Silver Bullet Bar
Smashburger
Woody Creek
Tapas Sky Bar
Denver International Airport travel convenience/newsstand operations open after 10 p.m.:
A Concourse:
Hudson (24/7)
Flight Stop (4 a.m. to midnight)
Tattered Cover Books (5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; carries beverages and fresh, pre-packaged foods as well as books)
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
B Concourse:
Hudson (5 a.m. to 11/11:30 p.m., depending on last departing flight)
Express Markets (5 a.m. to 11 p.m., in a temporary location)
Tattered Covered Books (5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)
C Concourse:
Express Markets (5 a.m. to 11 p.m., in a temporary location)
Hudson (5 a.m. to 11/11:30 p.m., depending on last departing flight)
Say Si Bon (5 a.m. to 10/11 p.m., depending on later departing flights)
CNBC (5 a.m. to 10/11 p.m., depending on later departing flights)
Tattered Covered Books (5 to 10:30 p.m.)
And for hungry folks heading home, while the Final Approach food court by the cell-phone parking lot is only open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., that Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru is open 24 hours.
For a complete list of airport shops and services, go to flydenver.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!