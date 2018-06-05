Where to Eat and Drink After 10 p.m. at Denver International Airport

Diners are hungry for late-night spots in Denver, and that includes at Denver International Airport. The airport has embarked on a building boom that will add more eating options and even outdoor patios on Concourse C, and the Great Hall's renovation into a shopping/eatertainment complex will begin this summer. But in the meantime?

After we published our recent piece on ten late-night dining options in Denver, we heard from longtime reader Harrison:

"Just saw your article about the paltry options available to late-night eaters in Denver and I wanted to add that past 10 p.m. you have almost no options at the airport. This is a place where people are routinely stranded for hours at all times of the day (and way outside the city) and it is nearly impossible to get a drink or a bite to eat after 10. I find this crazy since the other airport I frequent the most, Philadelphia, is generally considered one of the worst in the nation, yet during my many flight delays there I've had a plethora of dining and drinking options even at 2 a.m. Other than this, Denver has easily the best airport I've been to, so what's the deal?