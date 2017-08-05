All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

August got off to a good start, with Candela Latin Kitchen opening in LoHi as a replacement to Central Bistro & Bar (from the same owner and chef), Cub's Q Barbeque finding a permanent home in Littleton after several years on the food-truck circuit, and a suburban outpost of Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Westminster.
One of Denver's best Greek restaurants, Axios Estiatorio, closed on Tennyson Street, and not too far away, the Way Back is winding down and will close on West 38th Street after a taco party from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 6. The Way Back plans to reopen in several months on Tennyson — could it be taking the place of Axios? There are other restaurant vacancies on the street, including the recently departed Paddy the Yank, but wherever the Way Back lands, it will certainly be more visible than it is in its current, somewhat isolated, drive-by spot on 38th.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of July 31 to August 5, plus links to recent opening and closing stories.
Bars/Restaurants Opening This Week:*
Bar Louie, 7111 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Candela Latin Kitchen, 1691 Central Street
Cub's Q Barbeque, 6955 South York Street
The Old Spaghetti Factory, 9145 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
Palizo Italiano, 1472 South Pearl Street
Woods Boss Brewing (soft opening), 2210 California Street
Bars/Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week:*
The Way Back (Sunday; moving to Tennyson Street), 4132 West 38th Avenue
Bars/Restaurants Closing This Week:*
Axios Estiatorio, 3901 Tennyson Street
* Or earlier, and not previously report.
Candela's paloma is light on the sugar so the grapefruit and tequila shine through.
Mark Antonation
Candela Is Ready to Roll Out Latin Cuisine in Former Central Bistro Space
Jordan Fink (left) and Chad Moore are the woods bosses.
Jonathan Shikes
Woods Boss Brewing Is Opening Big in Five Points
Fourteen Seventy-Two is now Palizo.
Mark Antonation
Palizo Italiano Slated to Open From a Familiar Name on Old South Pearl
Pizzeria Lui brought wood-fired pizza to Lakewood..
Mark Antonation
Wood-Fired Pizza Comes to the Land of Tamales
You'll find your way back to the great cocktails at the Way Back.
Mark Antonation
The Way Back Will Close on August 6 and Relocate to Tennyson Street
