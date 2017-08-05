All the Restaurant Openings and Closings This Week

The Way Back is closing on August 6 but will reopen on Tennyson Street in a few months.

August got off to a good start, with Candela Latin Kitchen opening in LoHi as a replacement to Central Bistro & Bar (from the same owner and chef), Cub's Q Barbeque finding a permanent home in Littleton after several years on the food-truck circuit, and a suburban outpost of Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Westminster.

One of Denver's best Greek restaurants, Axios Estiatorio, closed on Tennyson Street, and not too far away, the Way Back is winding down and will close on West 38th Street after a taco party from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 6. The Way Back plans to reopen in several months on Tennyson — could it be taking the place of Axios? There are other restaurant vacancies on the street, including the recently departed Paddy the Yank, but wherever the Way Back lands, it will certainly be more visible than it is in its current, somewhat isolated, drive-by spot on 38th.