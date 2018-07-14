 


Shake Shack is now serving the Colorado-only Green Chile CheddarShack burger in Highlands Ranch.
Shake Shack is now serving the Colorado-only Green Chile CheddarShack burger in Highlands Ranch.
All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Mark Antonation | July 14, 2018 | 6:59am
AA

The south suburbs got a treat this week as Shake Shack opened in Highlands Ranch, adding the second Colorado outpost of the New York City burger chain; a third will land at Denver International Airport later this year. Also in the suburbs, Grateful Bread Company fired up the ovens after a three-week hiatus and will serve customers at its weekly retail shop today (Saturday, July 14). And in RiNo, coffee, booze and food-truck collective Improper City debuted on Friday the 13th, giving the neighborhood an all-day hangout for working, sipping and socializing.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for July 9 through July 15, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Black Crow Gallery/Santa Fe Cookie Co., 144 West 12th Avenue
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 4906 North Tower Road
Improper City, 3201 Walnut Street
Novel Strand Brewing, 305 West First Avenue
Shake Shack, 1509 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch

Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Grateful Bread Company, 425 Violet Street, Golden

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

Grateful Bread Company fans will once again be able to line up at the Golden bakery on Saturday for their weekly bread.
Grateful Bread Company fans will once again be able to line up at the Golden bakery on Saturday for their weekly bread.
Mark Antonation

"Grateful Bread Co. Relaunches After Labor Shortage Causes Closure"

Shake Shack's second metro location is now open in Highlands Ranch (where phone booths remain in use).
Shake Shack's second metro location is now open in Highlands Ranch (where phone booths remain in use).
"Shake Shack Adds Second Colorado Burger Joint to Highlands Ranch"

Novel Strand is now open in the Baker neighborhood.
Novel Strand is now open in the Baker neighborhood.
"Novel Strand Brewing Brings Small-Batch Beer to Baker"

Pupusas Lover is now serving Salvadoran cuisine.
Pupusas Lover is now serving Salvadoran cuisine.
"Pupusas Lover Adds Salvadoran Cuisine to South Colorado Boulevard"

The Santa Fe Cookie Company has a second home at Black Crow Gallery.
The Santa Fe Cookie Company has a second home at Black Crow Gallery.
"The Santa Fe Cookie Company Comes to the Golden Triangle"

Improper City is the second project from the founders of Boulder's Rayback Collective.
Improper City is the second project from the founders of Boulder's Rayback Collective.
"Improper City Brings Rayback Collective Style to RiNo"

With so many new eateries cooking up good food around Denver, are you having a hard time deciding where to get your next meal? This week, we compiled our mid-year list of the best new restaurants to open (so far) in  2018 to help you navigate the many options.

And of course, we're always turning a critical eye toward restaurants new and old to help you decide where to spend your dining dollars. This week, our restaurant critic held forth on the merits of fried bologna sandwiches and other comfort-food wonders at FNG.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't listed here? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

