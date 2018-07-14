All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

The south suburbs got a treat this week as Shake Shack opened in Highlands Ranch, adding the second Colorado outpost of the New York City burger chain; a third will land at Denver International Airport later this year. Also in the suburbs, Grateful Bread Company fired up the ovens after a three-week hiatus and will serve customers at its weekly retail shop today (Saturday, July 14). And in RiNo, coffee, booze and food-truck collective Improper City debuted on Friday the 13th, giving the neighborhood an all-day hangout for working, sipping and socializing.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for July 9 through July 15, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Black Crow Gallery/Santa Fe Cookie Co., 144 West 12th Avenue
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 4906 North Tower Road
Improper City, 3201 Walnut Street
Novel Strand Brewing, 305 West First Avenue
Shake Shack, 1509 Park Central Drive, Highlands Ranch
Restaurants and Bars Reopening This Week*
Grateful Bread Company, 425 Violet Street, Golden
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
"Grateful Bread Co. Relaunches After Labor Shortage Causes Closure"
"Shake Shack Adds Second Colorado Burger Joint to Highlands Ranch"
"Novel Strand Brewing Brings Small-Batch Beer to Baker"
"Pupusas Lover Adds Salvadoran Cuisine to South Colorado Boulevard"
"The Santa Fe Cookie Company Comes to the Golden Triangle"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Improper City Brings Rayback Collective Style to RiNo"
With so many new eateries cooking up good food around Denver, are you having a hard time deciding where to get your next meal? This week, we compiled our mid-year list of the best new restaurants to open (so far) in 2018 to help you navigate the many options.
And of course, we're always turning a critical eye toward restaurants new and old to help you decide where to spend your dining dollars. This week, our restaurant critic held forth on the merits of fried bologna sandwiches and other comfort-food wonders at FNG.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't listed here? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!