All the Restaurant and Bar Openings and Closings This Week

Shake Shack is now serving the Colorado-only Green Chile CheddarShack burger in Highlands Ranch.

The south suburbs got a treat this week as Shake Shack opened in Highlands Ranch, adding the second Colorado outpost of the New York City burger chain; a third will land at Denver International Airport later this year. Also in the suburbs, Grateful Bread Company fired up the ovens after a three-week hiatus and will serve customers at its weekly retail shop today (Saturday, July 14). And in RiNo, coffee, booze and food-truck collective Improper City debuted on Friday the 13th, giving the neighborhood an all-day hangout for working, sipping and socializing.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for July 9 through July 15, 2018, plus links to our original coverage.