menu

First Look: The Scoop on Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

First Look: The Scoop on Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary

Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
A A

Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary, the sibling of Little Man Ice Cream, opens today at 11 a.m. at East 12th Avenue and Madison Street, with scoops you won't find at Little Man; housemade chocolate truffles; and ice cream sandwiches built on doughnuts, eclairs or Stewart's shortbread (a Colorado original). Owner Paul Tamburello calls the shop a "jewel box" and tribute to his mom, who earned the nickname Cooie for her sweet, nurturing personality. Get a little sweeter yourself with today with floats, shakes, malts, banana splits and other old-fashioned frozen confections. Keep reading for more photos of this quaint space that's perfect for the Congress Park neighborhood.

A bright new shop opens in Congress Park.EXPAND
A bright new shop opens in Congress Park.
Mark Antonation
A big scoop in a cotton-candy cone.EXPAND
A big scoop in a cotton-candy cone.
Mark Antonation
Sprinkles and cookie crumbles ready to top a sundae.EXPAND
Sprinkles and cookie crumbles ready to top a sundae.
Mark Antonation
Behind the counter at Sweet Cooie's.EXPAND
Behind the counter at Sweet Cooie's.
Mark Antonation
Eclairs, doughnuts and shortbread destined to become ice cream sandwiches.EXPAND
Eclairs, doughnuts and shortbread destined to become ice cream sandwiches.
Mark Antoantion
An assortment of truffles.EXPAND
An assortment of truffles.
Mark Antonation
Elegant service ware from another era.EXPAND
Elegant service ware from another era.
Mark Antonation
This is your first view when you step into the line at Cooie's.EXPAND
This is your first view when you step into the line at Cooie's.
Mark Antonation
Flavors new and familiar.EXPAND
Flavors new and familiar.
Mark Antonation
Ice cream cones lined with cotton candy are only one of the housemade cone options.EXPAND
Ice cream cones lined with cotton candy are only one of the housemade cone options.
Mark Antonation
Inside Sweet Cooie's.EXPAND
Inside Sweet Cooie's.
Mark Antonation
Housemade truffles in four flavors.EXPAND
Housemade truffles in four flavors.
Mark Antonation

Related Stories

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream and Confectionary
More Info
More Info

3505 E. 12th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80206

www.sweetcooies.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >