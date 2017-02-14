First Look: The Scoop on Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary
Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary, the sibling of Little Man Ice Cream, opens today at 11 a.m. at East 12th Avenue and Madison Street, with scoops you won't find at Little Man; housemade chocolate truffles; and ice cream sandwiches built on doughnuts, eclairs or Stewart's shortbread (a Colorado original). Owner Paul Tamburello calls the shop a "jewel box" and tribute to his mom, who earned the nickname Cooie for her sweet, nurturing personality. Get a little sweeter yourself with today with floats, shakes, malts, banana splits and other old-fashioned frozen confections. Keep reading for more photos of this quaint space that's perfect for the Congress Park neighborhood.
|
A bright new shop opens in Congress Park.
Mark Antonation
|
A big scoop in a cotton-candy cone.
Mark Antonation
|
Sprinkles and cookie crumbles ready to top a sundae.
Mark Antonation
|
Behind the counter at Sweet Cooie's.
Mark Antonation
|
Eclairs, doughnuts and shortbread destined to become ice cream sandwiches.
Mark Antoantion
|
An assortment of truffles.
Mark Antonation
|
Elegant service ware from another era.
Mark Antonation
|
This is your first view when you step into the line at Cooie's.
Mark Antonation
|
Flavors new and familiar.
Mark Antonation
|
Ice cream cones lined with cotton candy are only one of the housemade cone options.
Mark Antonation
|
Inside Sweet Cooie's.
Mark Antonation
|
Housemade truffles in four flavors.
Mark Antonation
3505 E. 12th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80206
