First Look: The Scoop on Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary

Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary, the sibling of Little Man Ice Cream, opens today at 11 a.m. at East 12th Avenue and Madison Street, with scoops you won't find at Little Man; housemade chocolate truffles; and ice cream sandwiches built on doughnuts, eclairs or Stewart's shortbread (a Colorado original). Owner Paul Tamburello calls the shop a "jewel box" and tribute to his mom, who earned the nickname Cooie for her sweet, nurturing personality. Get a little sweeter yourself with today with floats, shakes, malts, banana splits and other old-fashioned frozen confections. Keep reading for more photos of this quaint space that's perfect for the Congress Park neighborhood.

