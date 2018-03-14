Morin to Hold Pop-Ups Before Opening in Former Wazee Supper Club

Of the many restaurant openings coming down the pike this spring and summer, few are as anticipated as Morin, the French "bistronomy" restaurant that Max MacKissock, Juan Padro and Blake Edmunds have in the works for the old Wazee Supper Club space at 1600 15th Street. When the three first announced their plans, they were looking at an April opening. That isn't going to happen: "We haven’t even submitted the plans yet," says MacKissock, though he adds that that step is imminent. While changes to the restaurant will mostly be cosmetic, the chef says the group is now targeting early summer — but in the meantime, they'll be unleashing their research and development on the public via a series of pop-ups, the first of which will take place on Wednesday, March 28.

"I’ll be doing R&D on Thursdays and Fridays, and then we'll be doing these pop-ups on the following Wednesdays," says MacKissock, noting that he's aiming for an event every two weeks or so.